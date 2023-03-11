12 NFL Teams Attended Odell Beckham Workout with a Notable Absence

Odell Beckham will be on an NFL roster by opening weekend, it’s just a matter of which one he’ll be on. According to multiple reports, 12 different teams attended a recent workout held in Arizona — including all of his former teams.

Those 12 teams include the Panthers, Giants, Jets, Patriots, Rams, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Chiefs, Vikings, Browns and Ravens. Ryan Willis, a former Virginia Tech QB signed to the USFL’s Memphis Showboats, was the one throwing Beckham passes during the workout.

One absence that was quite obvious — the Dallas Cowboys. For a while last season, it seemed as though Jerry Jones was honing in on the free agent wide receiver. A deal was expected to get done before the playoffs, but nothing ever came of it.

Instead, Beckham remained on the sidelines and continued to nurse his torn ACL that he suffered during Super Bowl 56 when he was with the Los Angeles Rams.

Despite Absence, Cowboys Remain Interested in Odell Beckham

During the 2022 season, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it abundantly clear he wanted to sign Odell Beckham Jr. No such signing happened, but he’s not giving up hope.

Jones told reporters he still has the same interest in signing Beckham he had during the year, per reports. Beckham didn’t play in 2022 after tearing his ACL during Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams.

That’s consistent with what Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said last month when asked about the possibility of bringing Beckham aboard.

“Oh, absolutely,” Stephen Jones said at the Senior Bowl. “We brought Odell Beckham Jr. in for a visit. Decided he wasn’t ready to play… that’s the way we left it with him. Get ready to play, and then let’s revisit. We obviously had an interest for a reason.”