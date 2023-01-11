2022 NFL Players’ All-Pro Team Revealed

The first-ever NFL Players’ All-Pro Team has been announced. The NFL Players Association released the selections on Wednesday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Only active players were eligible to vote and they could not vote for themselves nor a teammate. Players voting could not miss more than five games during the season.

The list was highlighted by selections like Patrick Mahomes (quarterback), Justin Jefferson (wide receiver), Travis Kelce (tight end) and Josh Jacobs (running backs) on offense.

Defensively, Nick Bosa (defensive end), Aaron Donald (interior defensive line), Pat Surtain II (cornerback) and Minkah Fitzpatrick (safety) were some of the stars.

Schefter provided the complete list of selections on Twitter. You can see the entire team here.

Here is the inaugural Players’ All-Pro Team, via the NFL Players Association: pic.twitter.com/KyeqjecgEG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2023

This was one of the more unique ideas from the NFLPA and gives fans a perspective as to who the players believe are some of the best at their position.

The NFLPA plans to release a complete top-five list from each position in the future.

Decisions, Decisions for Some NFL Legends

Now that the regular season has come to an end, there are some major decisions awaiting some of the biggest stars in the game. Most notably, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady could be considering retirement.

Brady won’t likely make a decision until the end of the playoffs, since Tampa Bay won the NFC South. The 23-year NFL veteran has not tipped his hand one way or another.

Rodgers, on the other hand, has time to think with Green Bay missing the postseason. Additionally, Rodgers missed his regularly-scheduled appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday while meeting with the Packers.

When it comes to Rodgers, it seems that all options are on the table. He could return to Green Bay, he could land with another squad, or he could call it a career. We’ll find out soon.

One big name in the NFL has already decided to call it a career. Late in the season, Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt announced that he’d be stepping away following the final game.

Will Brady or Rodgers (or both) follow in his footsteps?