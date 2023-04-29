2023 NFL Draft first round ratings revealed

The uncertainty that came with the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft garnered a pretty strong viewing audience on Thursday night. Ratings were released from Day 1 coverage, and the league saw a bump in viewership from last year’s event.

Per NFL Media, there were 11.4 million viewers (TV + Digital) across ESPN, NFL Network, ABC, ESPN Deportes, and the digital channels. That’s an 11% increase from the 2022 NFL Draft.

There was also an unduplicated audience of 34.2 million viewers, a 2% increase from last year.

A lot more uncertainty surrounded this year’s draft versus previous years. The only sure-thing entering Thursday night’s first round was that the Carolina Panthers would select former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

After that, a lot of mystery surrounded the remaining picks. That uncertainty seemed to appeal to NFL fans quite a bit. But draft coverage didn’t come without some pain for fans this year.

YouTube TV goes down ahead of NFL Draft coverage

Imagine you’re sitting in your favorite spot with your snacks and beverages lined up and ready for the start of the NFL Draft. Then you open YouTube TV only to see a blank screen.

Infuriating, right?

Many fans attempting to watch the first round on Thursday night encountered that nightmare. Just before the start of NFL Draft coverage, YouTube TV went down. It eventually booted back up, but fans were stressed about missing the premier offseason event.

“Of course Youtube Tv goes down at the beginning of the draft,” one Twitter user wrote. Another added, “Is anybody else with youtube tv getting an error code when they try watch the NFL draft?”

YouTube TV isn’t exactly cheap. So, you can understand the frustration setting in when fans weren’t able to see the beginning portion of Thursday’s big event.

ESPN switches channels for draft coverage on Day 2

Fans didn’t just have a minor meltdown on Day 1 of the NFL Draft. There was even more frustration during Friday night’s coverage of the second and third rounds.

The reason? ESPN switched its coverage over to ESPN2 because of the NBA playoffs. It was a decision that didn’t sit well with fans — especially with the swap coming mid-selection.

“Hey @ESPN bet you a dime to a donut that the draft gets you bigger ratings on 2 than the game does,” one Twitter user wrote.

“That’s it. That’s the draft,” the fan wrote on Twitter. “Packers get a weapon for Jordan Love and ESPN decided to cut to the NBA Playoffs.”

How agitated will people get on Saturday during Day 3 coverage of the NFL Draft?