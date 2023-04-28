2023 NFL Draft: Round 1 grades for each NFL team

The first round of the NFL Draft is in the books, with plenty of fireworks and surprises to show for it. But after all the dust settled, NFL.com’s resident draft guru, Chad Reuter, broke down every single pick and gave each team a grade on the Thursday night they had in Kansas City. So, take a gander at how Reuter assesses each team’s pick(s) in the first round:

Carolina Panthers: Bryce Young (QB, Alabama) — A Houston Texans: CJ Stroud (QB, Ohio State) — B+ Houston Texans: Will Anderson (EDGE, Alabama) — B+ Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson (QB, Florida) — A Seattle Seahawks: Devon Witherspoon (CB, Illinois) — A+ Arizona Cardinals: Paris Johnson (OT, Ohio State) — A Las Vegas Raiders: Tyree Wilson (EDGE, Texas Tech) — A- Atlanta Falcons: Bijan Robinson (RB, Texas) — A- Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Carter (DT, Georgia) — A- Chicago Bears: Darnell Wright (OT, Tennessee) — A Tennessee Titans: Peter Skoronoski (OT, Northwestern) — A Detroit Lions: Jahmyr Gibbs (RB, Alabama) — C- Green Bay Packers: Lukas Van Ness (EDGE, Iowa) — A Pittsburgh Steelers: Broderick Jones (OT, Georgia) — A New York Jets: Will McDonald IV (EDGE, Iowa State) — C+ Washington Commanders: Emmanuel Forbes (CB, Mississippi State) — B New England Patriots: Christian Gonzalez (CB, Oregon) — A Detroit Lions: Jack Campbell (LB, Iowa) — C- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Calijah Kancey (DT, Pittsburgh) — A Seattle Seahawks: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (WR, Ohio State) — A+ Los Angeles Chargers: Quentin Johnston (WR, TCU) — C+ Baltimore Ravens: Zay Flowers (WR, Boston College) — A Minnesota Vikings: Jordan Addison (WR, USC) — A New York Giants: Deonte Banks (CB, Maryland) — B+ Buffalo Bills: Dalton Kincaid (TE, Utah) — A- Dallas Cowboys: Mazi Smith (DT, Michigan) — B Jacksonville Jaguars: Anton Harrison (OT, Oklahoma) — A Cincinnati Bengals: Myles Murphy (DE, Clemson) — A New Orleans Saints: Bryan Bresee (DT, Clemson) — B- Philadelphia Eagles: Nolan Smith (LB, Georgia) — A- Kansas City Chiefs: Felix Anudike-Uzomah (DE, Kansas State) — B-

Man, we all wish Mr. Reuter was our teacher back in high school with all those A’s he handed out. He definitely graded the picks in a friendly manner, issuing zero grades that were D or lower while granting an A- or better to 20 of the 29 picks. Heck, only four total picks didn’t receiver an A or B grade — and two of those came from the Lions. So really, only three teams that drafted weren’t rewarded with an A or B.

However, let’s note that he was stingy with giving out an A+. Only one team received one for their efforts on Thursday night, and that was Seattle, who Reuter handed an A+ to for their duo picks: Witherspoon at five and JSN at 20. So if you’re looking for one big winner and one big loser, it’s the Seahawks draft Reuter loved best and the Lions draft he dislikes the most.