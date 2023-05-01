You might be shocked to learn this, but the NFL Draft is still a pretty big deal. This year’s three-day event posted massive viewership totals, exceeding the numbers from 2022.

Monday, the league revealed the viewership numbers for the 2023 NFL Draft. The event hauled in a massive audience, surpassing more than 50 million viewers over the three days.

The league saw a total unduplicated audience of 54.4 million over the three-day stretch. Each day saw an increase from last year’s draft, as well. As if that wasn’t enough, more than 312,000 fans attended the event in Kansas City.

Below is the full release from NFL Media:

🚨2023 @NFLDraft Viewership🚨



*Total unduplicated audience of 54.4 million viewers for 3-day event



*6.0 million viewers (TV+Digital) over 3 days across all networks & digital channels



*Each day up in AMA vs. 2022



*312K fans attended in KC



Release: https://t.co/U0vA85sII9 pic.twitter.com/lH2r3xV6d7 — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) May 1, 2023

NFL Draft coverage got off to a strong start on Thursday night for the first round. With so much uncertainty and intrigue heading into the opening night, fans all over wanted to check out the action.

Per NFL Media, there were 11.4 million viewers (TV + Digital) across ESPN, NFL Network, ABC, ESPN Deportes, and the digital channels. That’s an 11% increase from the 2022 NFL Draft.

There was also an unduplicated audience of 34.2 million viewers, a 2% increase from last year.

If the numbers don’t mean that much to you, here’s an interesting statistic: the 54.4 million that watched the draft accounts for approximately 16.5% of the United States population. So, yeah, we’d say that’s a pretty good number.

The NFL Draft is often regarded as the premier offseason event in all of sports. The viewership totals from last weekend prove that point.

From one big event to another. The NFL schedule release date might not receive quite as much attention as the draft during the offseason, but it’s just another step closer to the start of the regular season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported over the weekend that the NFL has targeted a specific date for the release of the 2023 regular season schedule. With some of the biggest free agency names now signed, the league feels comfortable moving forward.

“NFL is targeting Thursday, May 11 as the date to release its 2023 schedule, per sources,” Schefter tweeted. “Roger Goodell and scheduling czar Howard Katz will meet Monday as they continue attempts to finalize it. But with Aaron Rodgers traded and Lamar Jackson signed, the coast is clear to move ahead and lock it in.”

Teams already have their opponents for the season, so it’s just a matter of placement at this point. It should be interesting to see how it all shakes out.