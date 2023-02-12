2023 Super Bowl Gatorade Bath Color Odds, Prediction

One of the best prop bets available for Super Bowl LVII is a fan-favorite — the Gatorade bath color.

Since the New York Giants started the tradition way back when, the Gatorade bath has been one of the best traditions in football. The biggest one of the season always takes place at the Super Bowl, and it’s also the one you can win some dough on.

Here are the odds for this year’s version, with some interesting flavors near the top.

2023 Super Bowl Gatorade Bath Color Odds, per BetMGM:

Yellow/Green (+175)

Orange (+325)

Blue (+400)

Red/Pink (+500)

Clear/Water (+750)

Purple (+900)

No Gatorade Poured (+1400)

Alas, C Jackson Cowart of Action Network, who authored the article for the New York Post is all over Yellow/Green, as the Eagles have opted for that flavor/color of Gatorade all season long. Meanwhile, if you’re a believer in the Chiefs, Orange is the way to go, as that’s the Gatorade they’ve chosen in the past and throughout the season.

“If you like Kansas City to win, there’s real value on orange, which was once the prohibitive favorite in this market but is now conservatively priced at +325,” wrote Cowart. “Personally, I’m all over yellow/green, which feels like a cheap way to bet on the favored Eagles (-125) at a plus-money price.”

There’s no better time to bet on miscellaneous things like the Super Bowl. The Gatorade bet may be the most fun of them all. Make some money on it tonight.

NFL Bettor Makes Comically Bad Bet on Super Bowl LVII

There’s no better time for ridiculous bets than the Super Bowl. However, an unreal one placed for Sunday’s game may take the cake.

According to Points Bet USA, one bettor placed a $130 wager on an offensive lineman to win Super Bowl LVII MVP at 250-1 odds. We’re not saying you’re better off lighting your money on fire, but the warmth would be worth something.

No offensive lineman has ever come close to winning the award. While both teams feature great units, one singular lineman capturing the award would be a shocking development. Especially with Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts quarterbacking each team.

Regardless, if it miraculously hits, this bettor will be laughing their way to the bank. In the meantime, the fun is everyone else’s.