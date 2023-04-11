Charvarius Ward took to social media to ask for prayers for his daughter on Tuesday. The San Francisco 49ers cornerback revealed that she is undergoing open heart surgery.

Ward’s daughter was born in November while he was preparing for the 49ers’ international game against the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City. He left from training in Colorado Springs and arrived in Memphis to be there for the birth of his daughter, Amani Joi.

“Pray for my lil one!!” Ward wrote in a social media post on Tuesday. “Open heart surgery today.”

The birth of Amani Joi was undeniably a major celebration for Ward and his family. However, The Athletic reported that there were some scary moments, as she had to be placed on oxygen immediately.

“Ward said he was only able to hold her for a few minutes before she was hooked to tubes and monitors and placed in the neonatal intensive care unit,” the report from The Athletic stated.

After his daughter’s arrival, Ward said his life changed instantly.

“I feel like already my baby has given me more heart — more love in my heart, more love in my body,” Ward said. “Not only for her but for other people as well.”

We’re all thinking of Ward his daughter and the entire family.

NFL Fans Offer Support for Charvarius Ward

Many fans, media members and other players offered support to Ward on Tuesday. Witnessing your child go through an open heart surgery has to be one of the most painful experiences in the world for a parent.

“Sending prayers out to CB Charvarius Ward and his baby girl,” one Twitter user wrote. “Today’s surgery will be a success.”

Another individual said, “Many prayers and encouragement hope things go smoothly!!” Another added, “May the lord be with you.”

Nothing can cure the nerves and anxiety Ward and his family are experiencing on Tuesday. But it has to be comforting to see all the prayers and support during such a difficult time.

Ward is a five-year veteran in the NFL. He was not selected in the 2018 NFL Draft and began his career with the Dallas Cowboys as a member of the offseason squad.

Ward then carved out a spot with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he spent four seasons (2018-21). He was a member of the team’s Super Bowl LIV winning team.

The 2022 season was Ward’s first with the 49ers. In his career, he’s tallied 222 tackles and three interceptions.