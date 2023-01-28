49ers Fans Savagely Troll the City of Philadelphia Ahead of Game vs. Eagles

San Francisco 49ers fans had a nice troll of the Eagles and Rocky statue ahead of the NFC Championship Game.

The famed landmark had a 49ers shirt draped around Rocky’s neck and NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark revealed another bit. The 49ers created a fake movie poster with “Brocky” as the title and a picture of quarterback Brock Purdy.

Purdy was the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State but is undefeated since subbing in for injured quarterbacks Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.

49ers fans are messing with the Rocky statue. And they are calling their underdog QB Brocky pic.twitter.com/ucYq6EZmBH — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 28, 2023

The troll is noteworthy since it was the latest pulled by visiting fans. The Minnesota Vikings fans gathered around the statue prior to the 2017-18 NFC Championship Game.

The Eagles went on to win 38-7 and won Super Bowl LII over the New England Patriots.

Could the same thing happen this time with the 49ers fan’s troll of the Eagles and Rocky statue? It remains to be seen.

The Eagles and 49ers were the top two teams in the NFC virtually all season long. They get to settle differences on the field Sunday.

49ers fans troll Eagles with Rocky statue

The predictions for the game went back and forth. But FOX Sports’ Shannon Sharpe picked the 49ers in a close one.

So after San Francisco fans trolled the city of Philadelphia, the Eagles could come out swinging like Rocky or end up flat on their face like Rocky after his first fight with Mr. T., or Clubber Lang.

“49ers fans are messing with the Rocky statue,” Clark wrote on Twitter. “And they are calling their underdog QB Brocky.”

Luckily for the 49ers, if the troll works out, there will be no rematch, just like how Apollo Creed wanted at first. Rocky won the second time around.

Philadelphia would have to wait until next year at that point. The winner takes on the Kansas City Chiefs or Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

The NFC Championship game will kick-off at 3 p.m. ET live from Philadelphia with Fox carrying the national broadcast. The Eagles are 2.5-point favorites at home as of Saturday morning, per Caesars Sportsbook.

So in this case, the 49ers played the role of Rocky, at least in terms of being an underdog. Although Eagles’ fans might take great offense to that statement.

The stadium does play the Rocky theme and hype video before every opening kickoff. Well, this heavyweight fight will be settled on the field.