49ers GM John Lynch addresses Nick Bosa trade talk

So you think you’re an NFL GM. And you’d like Nick Bosa, the best defender around. Can you make a deal with the 49ers?

What say you John Lynch, San Francisco general manager? Is Nick Bosa available? Will Lynch listen to an offer? After all, Lynch has the rep that no player is untouchable. Well, he’s changed his mind about that.

“That hotline is closed,” Lynch said pretty emphatically. “It never opened.”

We now know that not every player is dealable. So many teams build around a top defender these days, the 49ers being one of them. There’s no reason, at least not this week, for San Fran to even envision letting go of their best defender, even if another team would pay, accordingly.

However, there will be some dealings between Lynch and Nick Bosa after this week’s draft ends Saturday afternoon. The big defensive end is entering his fifth and final year of his first-ever NFL contract. He’s set to earn $17.859 this season. And if negotiations go no where, Bosa can walk at the end of 11 months. That’s when he becomes a free agent.

“As for the other thing, we’re going to focus on this draft and then, I’ve stated many times that’s a priority for this offseason,” Lynch said of the Nick Bosa negotiations. “History says that we have a really good track record of doing that and making that come to fruition. I’m excited about working on that when the time comes.”

Bosa could’ve signed last year, but opted to treat 2022 as his money year. The defensive end totaled 22 sacks as he became the NFL’s defensive player of the year. There’s a chance he could become the highest-paid player in the NFL, if not the best-paid defender.

Nope, there is no deal for Nick Bosa, the best defender in the NFL and the most valuable 49ers. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Nick Bosa Is Off the Table, but What about Trey Lance?

Lynch probably was pushed into this discussion by recent chatter in regards to Trey Lynch. He’s technically the second-team quarterback so long as Brock Hurdy is healthy enough to start the season at No. 1.

But unlike with Nick Bosa, Lynch at least takes the calls if anyone brings up Lance, who’s headed into his third season.

“Yeah, I think there’s a lot of smoke really,” Lynch said Monday during his media availabilty to discuss the draft. “It hasn’t been extremely active. And it’s not like we’ve put it out there that, ‘Hey, we’re taking offers for Trey, call 1-800 to,’ that’s not been the process.

“People’s job in this is to ask questions. Has that happened on a couple occasions? Sure. It hasn’t been that substantive and like I said, we’re focused as is Trey on his ability to compete and play an integral role on this team. Last year we needed five (quarterbacks) and so we value every single one of those guys. And we’re excited about our group. We really are.”