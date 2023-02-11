49ers Kicker Robbie Gould Drops Savage Roast of Jalen Hurts While Previewing Super Bowl LVII

San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould came away with an observation of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts during his team’s 31-7 defeat in the NFC Championship Game.

Previewing Super Bowl LVII for The 33rd Team Thursday, Gould threw some shade towards Hurts and his quarterbacking abilities. Gould’s assessment of Hurts is clear: make him beat you and you’ll likely have a good day on defense.

"If you make Jalen Hurts play quarterback, you're probably gonna have a pretty solid day on defense."@RobbieGould09 on which team has the edge in the #SuperBowl — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) February 9, 2023

“From experience and talent, I like Kansas City over Philadelphia, and I’m not taking anything away from Philly,” Gould said. “I think they’re a really good football team. Obviously, they have to be a good football team to get there, and they’ve done it pretty convincingly. They’ve never had to play in the playoffs a full game yet, right?

“So you get in a game where they’re down… If Kansas City gets up on them early, it might take them a little bit out of their game with the run plan, which I assume they’re trying to get going first to get Jalen Hurts going. But if you make Jalen Hurts play quarterback, you’re probably going to have a pretty solid day on defense.”

Jalen Hurts has Many Doubters

Hurts, 24, finished second behind Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in AP NFL MVP award voting this season. In 15 starts, Hurts threw for 3,701 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions on 66.5% passing. He added 760 yards on the ground and 13 scores.

That hasn’t stopped the ever-growing number of doubters, who feel Hurts’ success has much to do with his supporting cast and Philadelphia’s stout defense. Former NFL quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms went as far to say Wednesday that playing quarterback for the Eagles is one of the easier jobs in the sport.

“I understand the pocket passing is there, but you have to worry about so many other things to play Philadelphia,” Simms said. “Of course, Jalen Hurts is a big part of that and he capitalizes on all of that and I’m certainly not trying to take anything away from that. But, how would I put this? Playing quarterback for the Eagles right now is set up to be one of the easier quarterback jobs in the sport.”