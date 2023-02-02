49ers Player Claims Conspiracy by NFL To Get Eagles in the Super Bowl

Conspiracy has been a hot topic around the NFL this week. Arian Foster started it by joking that the NFL is rigged. Now, someone with the San Francisco 49ers believes the same thing after the NFC Championship Game.

From what one 49er apparently said to Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle, he thought the league called in an Eagles win after Brock Purdy went down. With the story of ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ seemingly over, they thought as though the NFL would have much preferred to see Philly in Super Bowl LVII than San Francisco.

Trending: A #49ers player said this to @MikeSilver:



“It felt like once Purdy got hurt, someone at the league called down and said, ‘Make sure the Eagles get to the Super Bowl, and not them.” — JPA (@jasrifootball) January 30, 2023

To be fair, watching a 49er team that was on their fourth quarterback try and go up against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs wouldn’t have exactly been the most compelling matchup. However, the point very much undersells what Philadelphia did in the NFC Title Game and throughout the regular season.

Conspiracy or not, the Eagles were on top all season long. They’re a worthy contender to win a world championship this year and, in the end, all San Francisco can do is wonder what if?

Wife of 49ers LB Fred Warner Slams Eagles Fans

The wife of San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner revealed Wednesday she did not feel comfortable being around Philadelphia Eagles fans this past Sunday.

Sydney Warner, who married Fred Warner in the summer of 2022, was in attendance at Lincoln Financial Field for the NFC Championship Game, in which the 49ers fell to the Eagles, 31-7. Sydney said she has no intentions to return following the experience in the stands.

Fred Warner’s wife Sydney says she’ll probably never go back to the Linc after her experience with Eagles fans



“I didn’t feel safe. Fred told me don’t wear red, but I had a red bag… The ‘F-yous’ & shoving… I hope your plane crashes.. I’m all about passion, but never again.” pic.twitter.com/z8SyOFRqIl — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) February 1, 2023

“I’ll probably never go back to that stadium, to be honest, I guess you can just call me a wimp, but I couldn’t handle the fans,” Sydney said in a TikTok. “Like I’m 100% down for like riding for your team, like ‘Hoorah, let’s go team,’ but honestly I just didn’t feel very safe.

“Fred told me not to wear any red, I did end up wearing a red bag, but I had to end up hiding it underneath my jacket because people were doing the ‘F you’s’ and the shoving and the whole thing.”

Sydney, a former contestant on “The Bachelor,” detailed multiple encounters she had with Eagles fans. While at a concession stand, one fan got in her face. Fans heckled her as she left the stadium, with one fan yelling “I hope your plane crashes.”

“I tried my best to just not let it get to me,” she said. “Like stay stone face, just walk and just let them throw stuff at you, say all the things and just get to where you’re going. Just block it out… The way they were just like ‘go home, go home’ but that’s fine. I get it but ‘I hope your plane crashes,’ I’m all about passion, but never again.”