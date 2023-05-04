49ers QB Brock Purdy approaches major milestone in recovery from elbow surgery

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch announced an exciting development in quarterback Brock Purdy‘s recovery process this week.

Lynch told radio hosts on KNBR that Purdy is just a few weeks away from throwing a football again. He called throwing the ball the “inflection point” of his recovery process after undergoing surgery on his elbow in mid-March.

“So week 12, that’s where he can actually go out, start lobbing a football,” Lynch said. “And according to the surgeon, you start getting a little better read on exactly where he’s at right about then.”

The 49ers have a couple of young quarterbacks on the roster in Trey Lance and Purdy, but they also brought in another veteran this offseason.

Lance only recently returned to on-field work after undergoing surgery in mid-September to repair a fractured right ankle, along with ligament damage.

Former first-rounder Sam Darnold joined the San Francisco quarterbacks room on a one-year, $4.5 million deal to help hold the 49ers over while their younger signal-callers get back to peak playing shape.

Although he’s progressing, Purdy could miss quite a bit of the 2023 season. He tore his ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow during the playoffs. Despite the injury, he is still the favorite in the locker room to take the starting job when he returns to full-go.

“He’s probably the leader in the clubhouse,” Lynch said of Purdy at the NFL’s annual meetings last month. “I’ll let Kyle (Shanahan) make those kinds of decisions. But I know when we talk, I think Brock has probably earned that right to be the guy.”

Last season, the former seventh-rounder threw for 1,374 yards in the regular season and an additional 569 yards in the postseason.

49ers add veteran free agent Brandon Allen to QB room

Even with Darnold, the 49ers still wanted to grab another quarterback, which they did this week.

Former Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Brandon Allen hit the free agent market last month after three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. According to NFL insiders Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo, Allen is signing a deal to join the San Francisco 49ers for the 2023 season.

As the 49ers’ youngsters continue their recoveries, Allen, a sixth-round draft pick for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016, will help bolster the group on the practice field.

Allen had a 100% completion rate last season after throwing three attempts and three completions in one game. In 15 career games played, the former Razorback has 1,611 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Since 2016, Allen has been with the Jaguars, Rams, Broncos, Bengals and, now, he has a new home with the 49ers.