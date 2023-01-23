49ers Star Nick Bosa Torches ‘America’s Team’ Dallas Cowboys

Nick Bosa has no trouble throwing massive shade at the Dallas Cowboys following the San Francisco 49ers’ 19-12 win on Sunday. The star defensive end took a shot at “America’s Team,” in an Instagram post.

A day after the 49ers secured their spot in the NFC Championship Game, Bosa posted to Instagram, throwing shade at the Cowboys.

“America’s Team strikes again,” Bosa wrote in the caption. He posted multiple photos and videos of the team celebrating the big win.

Bosa finished the game with two tackles, including one for loss, as well as a quarterback hit. Sunday’s win marked the second-straight season in which San Francisco eliminated Dallas from the playoffs.

Now, the Niners travel to Philadelphia to play the Eagles with a trip to Super Bowl LVII on the line.

George Kittle’s Postgame Interview Goes VIral

It was all fun and games for the San Francisco 49ers following Sunday’s big win over the Dallas Cowboys. George Kittle didn’t wait until Monday like Nick Bosa to start the shenanigans.

The quirky tight end went viral for his postgame interview following Sunday’s game.

After the game, Kittle and quarterback Brock Purdy spoke with sideline reporter Erin Andrews. When she wrapped up the interview, she asked the talented tight end if he was “gonna go have fun now?”

“Hee hee, yes,” Kittle said, then scurried away. Even Andrews couldn’t contain her laughter.

Kittle ended the game as the team’s top receiver. He hauled in five catches for 95 yards in the victory, including this beauty:

This catch from George Kittle is even crazier from this angle 😳 pic.twitter.com/LdUo1GnnL4 — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) January 23, 2023

Kittle is usually good for a laugh anyway. But you get the tight end in peak form when the 49ers win and sit just one victory away from a Super Bowl appearance.

We can’t wait to see how Kittle reacts next week if the 49ers upset the Eagles.