49ers TE George Kittle Compares Playing in the NFL To Being in ‘Multiple Car Accidents Every Sunday’

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is one of the best in the NFL. He knows the game is a business, but he’s not happy with a recent decision regarding Thursday Night Football.

The league decided to add a second potential Thursday Night Football matchup for good teams later in the season. This is instead of flex scheduling and in an attempt to improve the Thursday night product. However, for players, it could also mean a second short week to recover and prepare.

George Kittle, in particular, doesn’t seem to like the idea. He compared playing a game to getting into multiple car accidents during an appearance on This Past Weekend.

“I’m in multiple car accidents every Sunday … I’ve had games where I hyper-extended my knee, that’s gonna affect your season,” Kittle said.

“Or you burst a bursa sac in your knee. That’s going to be there for several weeks. And if you get lucky, you don’t have to deal with that stuff. It’s a little bit better, but you’re still getting into these car accidents. Really, now how I see it is, if I’m not doing football, I’m doing recovery.”

To put it simply, playing games on Thursday doesn’t give players enough time to recover from all their injuries. Unfortunately, this need to recover directly conflicts with the NFL’s desire to improve Thursday Night Football as a product.

George Kittle is one of the game’s best tight ends and it wouldn’t help anyone if he wasn’t able to play and help San Francisco compete at the end of the season because he wasn’t given the recovery time that he needed.

George Kittle on Who He Wants to be Quarterback in 2023

For all of their recent success, the San Francisco 49ers haven’t had consistent quarterback play, with Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Brock Purdy all starting in 2022. Now, with Garoppolo gone, the 49ers need to find consistent play.

It’s a topic that George Kittle has thoughts about, arguing for Brock Purdy.

“You can’t talk about what Brock Purdy did,” Kittle said.

“He’s fantastic. Our offense was operating at the highest it’s probably been since 2019. So, in my opinion, it’s Brock’s job to lose. But, there will be competition since Brock will be out till training camp with his surgery, so it’s going to be interesting. But, when you find a guy like that [who] can seamlessly jump in, I think it’s his job to lose.”