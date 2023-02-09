49ers TE George Kittle Reveals Who He Wants as His QB Next Season

The San Francisco 49ers are entering the 2023 offseason with questions surrounding who will be under center come this fall.

However, if general manager John Lynch took the opinion of his tight end George Kittle, the situation could actually resolve itself rather quickly. Should the question come down to go with Trey Lance or Brock Purdy, there’s zero controversy for Kittle.

"It's Brock's job to lose" – George Kittle on the 49ers' QB situation pic.twitter.com/6x5Mwf5txZ — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 9, 2023

“You can’t talk about what Brock Purdy did,” Kittle said Thursday on ‘The Voncast‘ with Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller. “He’s fantastic. Our offense was operating at the highest it’s probably been since 2019. So, in my opinion, it’s Brock’s job to lose. But, there will be competition since Brock will be out till training camp with his surgery, so it’s going to be interesting. But, when you find a guy like that [who] can seamlessly jump in, I think it’s his job to lose.”

As Kittle mentioned, a competition is inevitable given Lance’s status as the 2021 third-overall pick and Purdy’s injury in the NFC Championship Game. Purdy will undergo surgery on Feb. 22 to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. He’s expected to return sometime within the first few weeks of training camp, which opens in late July. Lance is expected to be ready for offseason activities after breaking his ankle in Week 2 of the regular season.

Dubbed “Mr. Irrelevant” as the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy was thrust into the starting role after injuries to Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. San Francisco finished the regular season 5-0 under Purdy, who threw for 1,374 yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions on 67.1% passing. The 49ers finished a perfect 7-0 with Purdy as the starter before the injury in the first quarter of the 31-7 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kittle acknowledged Lance’s talent, but doesn’t feel he’s gotten a “fair shot.”

“Trey Lance is still there,” Kittle said. “And Trey, unfortunately, has not really gotten a fair shot of being an NFL quarterback yet. You got a full rain-game monsoon versus the Bears and he got hurt in his second game. You know, Trey’s still got plenty of talent. He just needs to get out there and play.”