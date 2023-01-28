76ers Star, Who is Friends with Brock Purdy, has Hilarious Response to Eagles, 49ers Question

Georges Niang wants to support his friend, but he also has to live in Philadelphia. So, when the question was asked about wanting to see Brock Purdy potentially leading the 49ers to a win over the Eagles this weekend, the 76ers player had to answer very carefully.

Niang and Purdy both attended Iowa State and they’re friendship continues into the professional ranks. Still, the 76ers star chose his words carefully when talking about Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

“Brock Purdy’s a good friend of mine,” Niang said, per Noah Levick of NBC Sports. “I hope Brock does well, but obviously I like living and breathing, so I want the Eagles to win.”

Georges Niang today on his Iowa State connection in the NFC title game:



A very well thought out response to an almost impossible question. Purdy may not like that answer, but if he knows how wild Eagles fans can get, he probably understands.

Purdy, a former third-string quarterback for the 49ers, is one victory away from leading San Francisco to the Super Bowl. It would be an incredible accomplishment for the rookie quarterback.

Kickoff for Sunday’s game is set for 3 p.m. ET and will air on FOX.

Shannon Sharpe Predicts Winner of 49ers-Eagles

Georges Niang might be going with the hometown team this weekend, but Undisputed host Shannon Sharpe has different thoughts. He believes the 49ers are heading to the Super Bowl.

During the week, Sharpe picked San Francisco to defeat Philadelphia.

“I’m going to take the 49ers in a very close ballgame,” Sharpe told Skip Bayless. “Love what DeMeco Ryan is doing — those guys play extremely hard for him.

“I know he’s going to have a plan because the one thing you plan for is that you have to have a plan for Jalen Hurts’ legs. … I think they come up with a great gameplan. They neutralize Jalen Hurts’ legs, they make him throw the football from the pocket. I’m going to take the 49ers in a very close game. I’m going to say 49ers 23-20.”

Niang probably didn’t like hearing that — although he can’t be too upset. After all, it would mean his friend is heading to the Super Bowl.

Sharpe also predicted the Bengals to beat the Chiefs this weekend, setting up a San Francisco-Cincinnati matchup in Super Bowl LVII.