911 Call Audio Reveals New Details About Antonio Brown’s Domestic Violence Call

NFL free agent receiver Antonio Brown allegedly sent “explicit videos” to the son of the woman who accused him of domestic violence in November.

In 911 audio obtained by TMZ Sports, the woman told a Tampa Police Department dispatcher that she and Brown got into a “little argument” at their home in Tampa on Nov. 28. Brown allegedly “started throwing a fit” hours after she arrived the day prior.

The woman fled outside with her kids in an attempt to diffuse the situation. She then told the operator that Brown proceeded to “throw all of my clothes out of the house.” The woman is heard yelling at Brown “this is not legal” before saying “you might want to go inside, you better hide out.”

Police issued an arrest warrant for Brown, which they later dropped on Dec. 21 after deciding not to pursue the case. Police noted in their report that Brown threw a shoe at the woman and struck her in the ponytail. After reviewing the charges, however, the state of Florida filed a notice to terminate prosecution.

Antonio Brown has had multiple run-ins with the law

Brown, 34, is no stranger to run-ins with the law. In October, he was ordered to pay a Broward County moving truck driver $1.2 million after being charged with assaulting him in 2020. He pleaded no contest and received two years’ probation. After one year of good behavior, his probation was terminated.

He hasn’t played a snap in the NFL since stripping on the sideline and doing jumping jacks on his way out of MetLife Stadium in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Week 17 matchup against the New York Jets last season. Brown has since been focusing on his music career.

Brown is a four-time All-Pro selection and member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. Over the course of his 12-year career, Brown hauled in 928 receptions for 12,291 yards with 83 touchdowns.