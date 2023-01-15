Aaron Donald’s Mysterious Twitter Bio Change Has NFL Fans Asking Questions

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald made an interesting change to his Twitter bio during the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend Sunday.

Donald, 31, changed his Twitter bio to read “former NFL D Linemen for the Rams #99.” Then, as fans began to notice the switch, Donald made another edit. This time, he flipped it back to read “NFL D Linemen for the Rams #99.”

Aaand he just changed it back. Interesting… pic.twitter.com/Fy5ensUSFX — Outsider Sports (@OutsiderSports) January 15, 2023

Prior to changing his Twitter bio back to its original, NFL fans began speculating that Donald had quietly called it quits on a career. The three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year previously contemplated retirement following the Rams’ victory in Super Bowl LVI, before returning for the 2022 season.

Donald returned after receiving a historic pay raise. Los Angeles inked Donald to a three-year, $95 million deal, making his $31.66 million annual salary the highest for a defensive player in NFL history.

This story is developing…