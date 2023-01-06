Aaron Hernandez’s Ex Accused of Spending Daughter’s Trust Fund on Herself

Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, the ex-fiancee of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez has reportedly been accused of mishandling the $830,000 trust fund of his daughter Avielle.

According to The Boston Globe, Jenkins-Hernandez previously stated that she was unable to afford the $10,687 bill for her and Aaron Herandez’s daughter Avielle’s dance lessons. She decided to ask a court-appointed trustee to pay the bill from the trust fund.

However, the trustee, David Schwartz, told Aaron Hernandez’s ex-fiancee no. This was after his calculations revealed that she had already received a separate source of funds outside the trust. She receives $150,000 a year or more from Hernandez’s NFL pension and Social Security. The funds were supposed to pay for Avielle’s daily expenses. He then argued that he wasn’t sure why Jenkins-Hernandez needed more money. After Schwartz refused to give her money, Jenkins-Hernandez promptly asked a Bristol County probate judge to remove him as trustee.

After looking more into the financial information, Schwartz revealed that Jenkins-Hernandez had been spending the money on clothing, home goods, shopping online, and “self-care,” which included gym membership as well as hair and nail appointments.

“There is no reason to question whether the expenditures were for Avielle’s benefit,” Schwartz’s attorney Robert O’Regan stated. “To be fair, this little girl should have a decent life with what her father left for her. No one would complain if there were reasonable expenses. We’re talking about over-the-top or otherwise unrelated expenses to Avielle.”

Currently, Schwartz and Aaron Hernandez’s former fiancee are locked into a battle over who controls the money. This is now five years after Hernandez died by hanging himself in prison. He was convicted of murdering Odin Lloyd, who was the boyfriend of Jenkins-Hernandez’s sister. Prior to his death, Herandez was acquitted of a separate double murder.

Aaron Hernandez’s Ex-Fiancee Speaks Out About The Mishandling of Funds Accusations

In an email to the Boston Globe, Aaron Hernandez’s ex-fiancee addressed the accusations of her mishandling funds from their daughter’s trust fund.

“Since Aaron’s death, my sole focus has been on raising and providing as stable a life for my children as possible,” Jenkins-Hernandez stated. “All monies I have spent have been with this singular focus in mind, and this will continue to be my focus going forward.”

Jenkins-Hernandez’s lawyer, Stephen Withers, stated that the controversy in regard to the funds is “much ado about nothing.” He then said, “What Shayanna has done is focus on her children … Any allegation or insinuation that she’s spending money inappropriately or for any other purpose is absolutely false.”

Meanwhile, Schwartz stated in court documents that Jenkins-Hernandez appears to have broken the rules of the trust fund. He then asked that she be removed as Avielle’s conservator. If Jenkins-Hernandez loses the role, a new conservator will receive Aaron Hernandez’s pension and Social Security checks. They will then be able to decide how the funds are being spent.