Dennis J. (D.J.) Hernandez, the brother of Aaron Hernandez, was arrested last week for allegedly throwing a brick at ESPN headquarters. TMZ Sports reported the news on Monday.

The alleged incident occurred on March 23 at ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut. Police reportedly were asked to perform a wellness check on Hernandez after he said he wanted to “smash out the windows at the State Capital and ESPN.”

Per the report, security at ESPN said an Uber pulled up to the gates at the headquarters. A passenger got out of the vehicle and threw an object onto the grounds.

Police found a brick with a note attached inside a white plastic bag on ESPN’s campus.

“To all media outlets,” police say the note read. “It’s about time you all realeyes the affect media has on all family members. Since you’re a world wide leader maybe you could lead how media and messages are delivered brick by brick. Clean it up!”

He signed the note, “Yours truly, Dennis J. Hernandez.”

Police made contact with Hernandez, who admitted to throwing the brick onto ESPN’s campus. Authorities arrested Hernandez on a misdemeanor charge of breach of peace. Police then released him upon a promise to appear in court.

Hernandez will appear in court on the matter next month.

The report also indicates that police advised Hernandez not to return to ESPN’s headquarters. He could face a trespassing charge if he does so.

Hernandez has not commented on the situation.

Dennis J. Hernandez is Older Brother of Aaron Hernandez

Dennis J. (D.J.) Hernandez is the older brother of the late Aaron Hernandez. He played college football at UConn from 2004-08.

Following Aaron’s murder case, he decided to go by his middle name, Jonathan or D.J. Following his brother’s death in 2017, D.J. wrote a book The Truth About Aaron: My Journey to Understand My Brother.

Aaron played in the NFL for the New England Patriots from 2010-12. In June 2013, he was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Odin Lloyd.

A jury found Aaron guilty of murder in the first degree in April 2015. He was found dead in his prison cell two years later at the age of 27.