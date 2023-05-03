Aaron Rodgers admits his Jets offseason workout attendance won’t remain perfect

If you’re a fan of the New York Jets, you probably enjoy seeing Aaron Rodgers working out with his new team. The videos are all over social media. Yes, it’s that big of a deal for a team that has been craving more hardware for decades.

But Rodgers doesn’t plan on attending all the workouts. After embracing everything Jets and New York related the past week, he tamped down on expectations.

Aaron Rodgers did his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. And that’s when he talked about splitting time between his home in California and NYC. Technically, the Jets office in Florham Park, N.J. That still isn’t Malibu by any stretch.

“So definitely wanted to be here a little bit more,” Aaron Rodgers told McAfee about his new gig. “But I’m still going to take some time and get back out west at some point. … I’ll, you know, definitely be here for probably more than half of the remaining days.

“But I really wanted to be here the first week to get to know the guys and to go through the workouts and be around,” he said. “And then I have some things planned. I got to miss a few days. But it’s been good to be out here with all the guys. And I think guys feel the energy that I’ve been bringing and that I kind of bring on a daily basis. And I think there’s a lot of excitement around here.”

For the Jets and the other 31 NFL teams, the nine-weeks of OTA sessions started April 17. Phase two kicked off this week with some individual drills, but there can’t be full offense vs defense workouts. The final four weeks of the program will allow players to do 7 on 7 to 11 on 11 drills, although there is no live contact permitted.

So there are some gaps where Aaron Rodgers isn’t missing that much. Besides, it seems like the Jets are surrounding their new quarterback with former Packers teammates. ESPN reported earlier Wednesday that the Jets are signing ex Green Bay receiver Randall Cobb. He and Rodgers were teammates for a decade. Allen Lazard departed the Packers for the Jets before Rodgers announced his intentions. Plus, New York has signed a reserve quarterback and offensive linemen with ties to Rodgers. And, Nathaniel Hackett, Rodgers’ old offensive coordinator at Green Bay, joined the Jets staff earlier this year.

In addition to the workouts, Aaron Rodgers also is making himself seen around New York. He took in the Rangers versus Devils playoff game at Madison Square Garden. And he’s also attending the Knicks playoff games. Each time he goes somewhere, he brings along a new teammate.

Jets management and fans probably won’t mind that Aaron Rodgers is skipping workouts so long as he wins this fall. But Rodgers probably should realize he needs to keep his own game up to compete in the quarterback-prolific AFC. How many workouts are Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow missing this spring?