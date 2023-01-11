Aaron Rodgers Announcement Adds Intrigue on Green Bay Packers Future, Retirement

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has become a Tuesday mainstay on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Following the Packers’ (8-9) 20-16 Week 18 home defeat to the Detroit Lions (9-8) which knocked Green Bay out of playoff contention, Rodgers was a no-show. There was no “Aaron Rodgers Tuesday” as McAfee calls the weekly segment. Sad news to McAfee and his listeners, though Rodgers had a pretty good excuse to be a healthy scratch.

There will be no @AaronRodgers12 Tuesday today.. he is meeting with the Packers today and tomorrow.



We're gonna have a lot of answers on what the future looks like for Aaron Rodgers next Tuesday #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/YH4Tpir4Mo — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 10, 2023

“There will be no Aaron Rodgers Tuesday today,” McAfee said. “That’s because Aaron Rodgers is meeting with the Packers today and tomorrow. These are said to be lengthy meetings. We don’t know what’s going to come from them, but we do know next week, Aaron Rodgers Tuesday — live and in action.”

The meetings will presumably cover Rodgers’ NFL future, as the 39-year-old hasn’t made a decision on if he’ll return in 2023. Rodgers contemplated retirement ahead of last season before returning on March 8 and inking a three-year, $150 million contract extension. Rodgers will earn a $58.3 million bonus if he plays next season.

Rodgers added fuel to the speculation that a retirement could be near during a postgame on-field exchange with Lions rookie receiver Jameson Williams. Williams asked for Rodgers’ jersey, though he did not oblige.

“I’m gonna hold on to this one,” Rodgers said.

Aaron Rodgers to Take Some Time Before Making Decision on NFL Future

He spoke at length about what his future holds while speaking with reporters after the game. The four-time MVP indicated there’s a lot of questions to be answered before he makes a final decision.

“Do I feel like I have anything left to prove to myself?” Rodgers said. “Do I want to go back and gear up for another grind? Or is it time? Is time to step away? Is it time for another voice to be leading this team? I think I need to get away and contemplate those things. Those are real to me. I have a lot of pride in what I’ve accomplished in this league, but I’m also a realist, and I understand where we’re at as a team.

“We’re a young team; there could be some changes with some of the older guys, and it could be time to step away. But I could take some time and say hell no, man, I need to get back out there and go on another run. But I’ll have to see what it feels like once I’m away from it.”

Coming off back-to-back MVP seasons, Rodgers threw for 3,695 yards with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on 64.6% passing. It’s just the third time in his career he finished with double-digit interceptions. Rodgers’ 39.4 QBR was the lowest mark of his career.