Aaron Rodgers Blames ‘Big Pharma’ For Current Status as Villain

There is no doubt that Aaron Rodgers has had a bit of a shift in the way that fans view him. He thinks it’s the fault of “big pharma” for making him look bad. We have seen Rodgers talk about his drug use in the past year, recreationally and otherwise. But is pharma to blame for his new persona in the public eye?

Most of the time, these revelations and things come courtesy of the Pat McAfee Show. Well, it wasn’t any different this time around. Aaron Rodgers has talked about hallucinating on ayahuasca and other experiences.

Oh, and all that weird stuff where he kinda lied about his vaccination status. Well, it’s big pharma’s fault. Pfizer and others, to be specific.

“If you take the right sound bite from the right thing and it’s a station that may or may not have in the past been brought to you by Pfizer they gotta make sure their villain gets cast in the correct light,” Rodgers said, according to SI.com, via Pro Football Talk.

“And whether or not they’re sponsored by Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson, whatever it might be, when you go up against some of those powers that be, put yourself in the crosshairs, they’re gonna paint you a certain way. And that’s what the media did to me a couple of years ago. That’s fine. That’s their prerogative. [And] that’s what they wanted to do.”

While I understand that he’s upset about how that all played out, it feels weird to bring it up in 2023. Aaron Rodgers is a great quarterback. But perhaps we should leave the medical talk up to the pros.

After all, I wouldn’t ask Dr. Bob at some hospital somewhere to throw a touchdown pass into the corner of the end zone.

It might not seem like it all the time, but Aaron Rodgers does talk about football from time to time. Pat McAfee was able to get the former NFL MVP to focus on the game a bit during their conversation. They discussed Joey Bosa’s rant against the refs during the NFL Playoffs.

Rodgers blames TV networks for poor officiating.

“The best refs that we’ve had in the league are on TV now. They’re not working in the league office, they’re on TV. (CBS) Gene Steratore (is) my favorite ref of all time. One of the best guys at understanding how to…control a game without being a part of it. Gene was incredible at that. But Gene’s on TV now, why? Because they pay more.”

He’s got a point there. And this is what I was talking about earlier. Aaron Rodgers talking football? It’s great, insightful, impressive to listen to. I’ll never tell someone to not talk about a subject they feel passionate about, but… come on, we can avoid the vaccine talk at this point.