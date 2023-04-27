Many clowned the New York Jets for hiring offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. However, without the move, it’s possible they wouldn’t have landed Aaron Rodgers.

The Jets finally were able to introduce the former Green Bay Packers star as their new quarterback on Wednesday. Speaking with the media, Rodgers revealed Hackett’s influence in getting him to New York.

“A big reason I’m here, I’ve got to mention, is Nathaniel Hackett, who is here,” Rodgers said Wednesday, via Ryan Taylor of NBC Sports Chicago. “Hack and I became really close friends for three years in Green Bay. I love him like a brother, and I believe in him. I’m really happy to be back working with him.”

It didn’t work with the Denver Broncos last season, but Hackett was able to get Rodgers to New York in grand fashion. It’s evident the duo has a special bond. Now, they’ll look to deliver the Jets their first Lombardi Trophy since Super Bowl III.

If they’re to do so, Rodgers won’t be doing it in Joe Namath’s famous No. 12. While that’s the number the quarterback wore in Green Bay, he won’t don the digits in New York, even with the legendary quarterback’s blessing.

Instead, Rodgers will rock No. 8 with the Jets. It was his college number with the California Golden Bears. Nevertheless, it’ll take some getting used to.

With Nathaniel Hackett and Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets had arguably the best offseason imaginable. For the first time in a long time, they have a shot at the playoffs, and the Super Bowl.

New York Jets Banking on Resurgence from Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers had a down year in 2022 coming off back-to-back MVP campaigns, throwing for 3,695 yards with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His 39.4 QBR was the lowest mark of his career. General manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh are nonetheless taking a big swing on Rodgers, who will replace 2021 first-round pick Zach Wilson after two disappointing seasons.

Rodgers will reportedly change numbers, opting not to wear Joe Namath’s No. 12 despite receiving his blessing. He’ll instead wear No. 8, which he wore during his collegiate days at Cal. The Jets are expected to become prime-time darlings when the NFL schedule is released next month for this upcoming season. Schefter noted that New York could take part in up to six prime-time games. The Jets have not played on NBC‘s “Sunday Night Football” since 2012.