Aaron Rodgers may not officially be a member of the New York Jets, but that hasn’t stopped the current Green Bay Packers quarterback from going on the recruiting trail.

Per Connor Hughes of SNY, the Jets have real interest in signing free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Rodgers and Beckham Jr. are “close” and have discussed the possibility of playing together in New York, according to the report.

Beckham Jr. is on Rodgers’ wish-list of free agents he is lobbying for the Jets to target and acquire, per Dianna Russini of ESPN. Joining Beckham Jr. on that list is tight end Marcedes Lewis, as well as receivers Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard. The latter inked a four-year, $44 million deal with the Jets last week.

In addition, the Jets signed speedy wideout Mecole Hardman to a one-year deal worth up to $6.5 million Wednesday. The Jets continued their reshuffling of the receiver position, trading 2021 first-round pick Elijah Moore and a 2023 third-round pick to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick.

Beckham Jr., 30, would immediately become the most experienced receiver of the group. He last played during the 2021 season after suffering a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI. In eight games with the Los Angeles Rams, he hauled in 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns. In eight seasons, Beckham Jr. has 7,367 yards on 531 receptions and 56 touchdowns. The three-time Pro Bowler reportedly sat out the entirety of the 2022 season to focus on his rehab.

Aaron Rodgers Anticipating Trade Between Packers, Jets

During his hour-long appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” last Wednesday, Rodgers, 39, announced his intention to play for the Jets this upcoming season. Rodgers, however, remains a Packer, as the two teams have yet to agree to terms on trade compensation. The Moore trade has added to the Jets’ draft capital to seemingly flip for Rodgers. The Jets now own the 13th, 42nd and 43rd picks in next month’s NFL Draft.

Packers president Mark Murphy spoke at a Tech Summit at Lambeau Field Monday and was asked about the status of quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“I would love to tell you everything you want to know about Aaron Rodgers and the Jets, but I’m sworn to secrecy not to say anything,” Murphy said.

Murphy previously spoke about Rodgers at a Wisconsin girls basketball state tournament game earlier this month. Murphy suggested the Packers were fine with Rodgers moving on, leading to 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love getting his first starting opportunity in the NFL.

“Yeah. I mean, unless if things don’t work out the way we would want, yeah,” said Murphy, when asked if there was a scenario Rodgers plays for Green Bay in 2023. “He’s obviously a great player. Four-time MVP. But I think it’s trying to find what he wants and what we want, and hopefully, we can find a win-win situation.”