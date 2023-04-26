It’s an obvious question for Aaron Rodgers. We hope he doesn’t mind answering. But how long does he plan on playing for the Jets?

The Green Bay-New York trade is dominating headlines this week as the league winds up for the start of Thursdays’s NFL Draft,

But on Wednesday, when Aaron Rodgers gave his first press conference at the Jets complex in Florham Park, N.J., reporters asked him about how long he plans on playing. He twisted through an answer.

“Right now I’m just going to focus on this season,” Aaron Rodgers told reporters. “I’m excited to be here.”

Well, it is late April. He probably has a reprieve for a few days, let’s say until the Jets get through the draft and sign their rookie free agents. But by late summer, the same questions will start swarming him again. The chatter will swell throughout the season. Here’s why:

Aaron Rodgers turns 40 the week after Thanksgiving. Is he Tom Brady with plans to play several more years? Or is he Peyton Manning, who retired at 39?

This next detail is of utmost importance to the Jets and Packers, the two trade partners. If Rodgers plays 65 percent of the Jets offensive snaps this fall, New York sends the Packers their 2024 first-round pick. If the snaps fall below 65, the choice drops to a second.

He showed up at the Jets complex Wednesday for the first time as the team quarterback. He walked into the building wearing a dark Jets hoodie. Meanwhile, the Jets officially started marketing Rodgers new green No. 8 jersey. Aaron Rodgers then conducted his first press conference as the leader of the Jets. He wore a team shirt underneath the sweatshirt.

As you can see from the video below, Aaron Rodgers declared “I’m here because I believe in this team.”

Aaron Rodgers did mention his age, Wednesday, as he reason he signed with the Jets. After 18 seasons with Green Bay, he can recognize the Packers are in rebuilding mode. The team missed the playoffs this past season. Conversely, New York finished 7-10, but the general feeling was the Jets needed a quality quarterback to get them into the AFC conversation.

“They smoked us last year, so I knew they had a good team,” Aaron Rodgers said of the Jets. “I’m an old guy, so I want to be part of a team that can win it all. I believe this is a place where we can get that done.”

But get ready for lots of questions on his age, how he feels and how long he plays.