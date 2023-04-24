Aaron Rodgers’ Expected New York Jets Jersey Number Revealed

When Aaron Rodgers takes the field for a new team in 2023, he’ll also be sporting a new number. The four-time NFL MVP will have a new jersey number as a member of the New York Jets.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Rodgers will wear No. 8 as a member of the Jets. It’s the same number he wore during his college career at Cal.

The Jets retired the No. 12 jersey — Rodgers’ number with the Packers — in honor of Joe Namath. However, Namath said he’d be willing to allow that number to come out of retirement if it meant the team could land Rodgers.

Although Hall-of-Fame QB Joe Namath gave Aaron Rodgers his blessing to wear No. 12, the new Jets‘ QB is expected to wear No. 8 — the number he wore in college at Cal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023

It doesn’t appear that Rodgers has any desire to bring No. 12 out of retirement, though. So, instead, he’s decided to sport his old number with his new team.

Schefter reported on Monday that the Packers and Jets finally reached a trade agreement. It took quite some time for the two sides to make a deal, but it eventually got done.

The deal comes just a few days before the 2023 NFL Draft. Here are the details of the trade, per Schefter:

New York: Aaron Rodgers, picks No. 15 and 170 (fifth-round) in 2023 NFL Draft

Green Bay: Picks No. 13, 42 (second-round) and 207 (sixth-round) in 2023 NFL Draft + conditional 2024 second-round pick that becomes a first if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays

Joe Namath Offers Up No. 12 if Jets Land Aaron Rodgers

Namath wants to see his team relevant in the NFL once again. Even though he’s been retired for decades, the Jets legend was willing to do his part to help the team land Rodgers.

Even if it meant bringing his jersey number out of retirement.

“I know [Jets owner] Mr. [Woody] Johnson’s trying to get a quarterback, and if there’s a way he can get Rodgers. … I’m a big Rodgers fan, and I noticed that he wears No. 12, of course,” Namath said, per Sports Illustrated. “So I’m thinking, ‘Man, if we get him on our side, is he still going to be wearing No. 12?’ because that number was retired many years ago.

“… If he’s there, yeah, I want him to wear his number. We establish ourselves, and we got a real respect for our numbers, and Aaron Rodgers, God almighty yeah, it would be great to have him in New York.”

It was a pretty cool gesture by Namath, but Rodgers won’t accept. He’ll just stick to No. 8 and allow the No. 12 to remain retired.