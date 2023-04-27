Aaron Rodgers explains ghosting Green Bay Packers GM’s phone calls

Communication between Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst never took place this offseason.

Gutekunst, instead, engaged in discussions with Rodgers’ agent, David Dunn. Gutekunst has even gone on record to say that Rodgers never returned his phone calls. Rodgers, acquired by the New York Jets Monday and formally introduced to the media Wednesday, addressed the fallout between he and Gutekunst.

Turns out, Rodgers’ cell service was the main hurdle.

“People who know me, I’m fortunate to live in a beautiful house,” Rodgers said, via Pro Football Talk. “The only downside is I have very limited cell service. If you want to get ahold of me, I need to see your face. You have to FaceTime me. So, the only response to the communication thing is, there’s records in your phone about who called you, when, FaceTime, and there wasn’t any specific FaceTimes from any of those numbers that I was looking at. That’s neither here nor there because now we’re in this position.

“Obviously, that’s the direction they wanted to go as far as the story they couldn’t get ahold of me, which led for this to be the case. My point was, if there was a change that wanted to be made, why wasn’t that told to me early in the offseason? Now, obviously, my future was undecided at that time. I didn’t know if I wanted to keep playing. I wanted to go into my darkness retreat and sit with it and contemplate. But when I came out, it was evident that it was retire or move on to a new team.”

Aaron Rodgers, Brian Gutekunst did not communicate much during offseason

Rodgers, 39, announced his intentions to play for the Jets in 2023 during an appearance last month on “The Pat McAfee Show.” Gutekunst addressed the media shortly there after, revealing he attempted to reach out to Rodgers “many times” this offseason, though to no avail. Gutekunst said he would have preferred Rodgers discuss his issues with the organization directly with management, rather than in the media.

“Our inability to reach [Rodgers] or for him to respond in any way, I think at that point… I had to do my job,” Gutekunst said. “I was really looking forward to the conversations with Aaron to see how he fit into [future plans]. Those never transpired… So we went through his representatives to try and talk to him about where we were going with our team. At that point, they informed us that they would like to be traded to the Jets.”

Gutekunst spoke highly of Rodgers after the trade went through Monday, though he reiterated he would have liked to have spoken with the four-time NFL MVP.

“Again, it would’ve been nice to have those conversations, but at the same time, over the last few years, I kind of understood that they may not happen,” Gutekunst said. “So it’s different.”