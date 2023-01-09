Aaron Rodgers Fuels Retirement Rumors Following Packers’ Season Finale Loss to Lions

Green Bay Packers (8-9) quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a decision to make following his team’s 20-16 defeat to the Detroit Lions (9-8) in Week 18 on “Sunday Night Football,” which knocked his team out of playoff contention.

Speculation that Rodgers could call it quits on a career began immediately after the defeat during an on-field exchange with Lions rookie receiver Jameson Williams. Williams asked for Rodgers’ jersey, though the 39-year-old did not oblige.

“I’m gonna hold on to this one,” said Rodgers, before sharing an embrace with Lions running back and former Packer Jamaal Williams.

Jameson Williams asked Aaron Rodgers for his jersey after the game.



Aaron's response: “I’m gonna hold on to this one.”



Let the speculation begin…pic.twitter.com/zU6CmcCfV3 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 9, 2023

Rodgers decided to return to the Packers on March 8 ahead of the 2022 season. Rodgers inked a three-year, $150 million contract extension and will earn a $58.3 million bonus if he plays in 2023. But after a season of no playoffs, one which included a five-game losing streak, Rodgers spoke thoroughly on his future following the game.

“At some point, the carousel comes to a stop and it’s time to get off, and I think you kind of know when that is,” Rodgers said, via ESPN. “And that’s what needs to be contemplated. Is it time? Also, what’s the organization doing? That’s part of it, as well. But the competitive fire is always going to be there.

“I don’t think that ever goes away. Sometimes it gets transferred, I think, to other things that might not ever fill that large void. But like I said, I feel good about what I’ve accomplished in this league and wouldn’t have any regrets walking away. But I got to see what it feels like once I get away from this.”

Aaron Rodgers to Contemplate His Future During Offseason

Rodgers has the blessing of the organization to return, with general manager Brian Gutekunst speaking positively of him last month. Head coach Matt LaFleur backed up Gutekunst’s remarks after the game.

“Yeah, in my mind, absolutely,” LaFleur said. “But I think, ultimately, he’s going to decide that.”

Rodgers, the four-time MVP winner with two coming in back-to-back seasons in 2020 and 2021, admitted a lot of questions need to be answered before he makes a decision.

“Do I feel like I have anything left to prove to myself?” Rodgers said. “Do I want to go back and gear up for another grind? Or is it time? Is time to step away? Is it time for another voice to be leading this team? I think I need to get away and contemplate those things. Those are real to me. I have a lot of pride in what I’ve accomplished in this league, but I’m also a realist, and I understand where we’re at as a team.

“We’re a young team; there could be some changes with some of the older guys, and it could be time to step away. But I could take some time and say hell no, man, I need to get back out there and go on another run. But I’ll have to see what it feels like once I’m away from it.”