Aaron Rodgers Fuels Speculation on Trade to Reunite with Former Coach

Now that Tom Brady is officially out of the game, NFL attention turns to Aaron Rodgers. What will he do? Well, he’s currently treasing about playing for a former coach.

That’s why the New York Jets offer such a soft and lucrative landing spot for the 39-year-old Rodgers. The Jets have hired Nathaniel Hackett, the former Denver Broncos head coach, to be the team’s offensive coordinator. And Hackett worked the same job with the Packers from 2019-21.

“Love Hack. Hack is my guy,” Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. “Love him and Megan and the kids. They’re really special to me. We really bonded when he was in Green Bay. He made it fun, he made the room fun. He made the weeks fun.”

Plus, the Jets need a quarterback. So might there be a trade? Or, is this a patented Aaron Rodgers head fake. After all, he seems to enjoy the will-he-won’t-he suspense. He said that he’ll likely know and make an announcement in two weeks. Coincidentally, that’s also after the Super Bowl.

But Hackett, he said, won’t impact his choices.

He does believe the Packers GM currently is talking to teams about a potential trade to send Aaron Rodgers away from Green Bay.

“It sounds like there’s already conversations going on that aren’t involving me,” Rodgers said. “That’s very interesting. Honestly, I’ve been insulated to a lot of that.”

That’s when Rodgers mentioned that he’d been in Nashville to visit teammates Randall Cobb and David Bakhtiari. He’s also competing at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week.

“So, I’m not a part of those conversations right now,” he said. “When I make up my mind one way or the other, you guys and the Packers … and everyone else will know at some point.”

About Pebble Beach. Aaron Rodgers quickly used the annual golf tournament to make fans ponder about his football future.

“You come up to Pebble Beach and think this life is pretty amazing, doing things like this more often,” he said. “It’s going to be a bit more time for my decision. And I feel confident than in a couple of weeks I’ll feel more strongly about one of the two positions.”

So the Aaron Rodgers speculation trudges on. He’ll get the spotlight to himself now that Tom Brady dropped his early morning retirement video. And maybe the Jets do make sense. New York started the season at 7-4. But the Jets lost their final six games. Zach Wilson, their very young starting QB, struggled mightily.

Don’t be surprised if the team moves on from Wilson. The question is whether they’d trade for Aaron Rodgers. And we do know that Hackett brought out the best in the veteran QB. After all, Rodgers won consecutive MVPs while Hackett was in Green Bay.