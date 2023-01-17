Aaron Rodgers Makes His 2023 Intentions Clear, Puts Ball in Packers Court

Aaron Rodgers wants to play to win another Super Bowl, should he return to football in 2023, but put his future in the hands of the Green Bay Packers.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback put the ball in the team’s court as far as the plan for next season. Rodgers has yet to decide if he wants to return for another season after the Packers missed the playoffs, following the team’s loss to the Detroit Lions on the final weekend of the regular season.

The future Hall of Famer made it clear he did not want to be part of a rebuild, leaving the door open to return to the Packers or even play somewhere else.

“If there’s a rebuild going on, I won’t be a part of it,” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show.

However, Rodgers said he would have to examine his options since there are a lot of teams that won’t be honest about a rebuilding situation ahead of the 2023 season.

“I don’t think any team outside of maybe, you know, the Texans this year, some, there’s a couple of teams maybe, who might say, ‘Yeah, we’re rebuilding, you know, we finished down at the bottom of the league, and we’re obviously we’re going to start over new,’” Rodgers said. “You know, these teams who have a new GM or head coach …

“They might admit that they’re in some sort of rebuild, but not you know, most teams in the middle of the pack aren’t gonna say ‘we’re gonna rebuild.’ Unless we have a crazy cap situation. No GM or president is ever going to say ‘we’re rebuilding.’”

Aaron Rodgers on the Packers’ plans in 2023

“If they want to go younger and think Jordan Love is ready to go then, that might be the way they want to go,” Rodgers said. “And if that’s the case, if I still want to play then there’s only one option, it is to play somewhere else.

“If it’s not like (that): ‘No, no, we still want you to play’ and this and that, and it has to be the right situation, what the roster looks like and we can win it all because there’s no point coming back if you don’t think you can win at all.”

The Packers finished 8-9 in 2022, with Rodgers throwing for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 64.6% completion percentage.