Aaron Rodgers Gives Jets List of Free Agents He Wants Team To Acquire

The never-ending saga involving Aaron Rodgers and his future takes another turn. Apparently, the four-time NFL MVP has a list of “demands” for the New York Jets.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported on Tuesday that Rodgers has provided the Jets with a list of free agents he’d like them to sign — if possible. Clearly, he wants some weapons at the receiver position.

“Aaron Rodgers has provided the NY Jets with a wish-list of free agents he would like them to target and acquire, per sources,” Russini reported. “It includes Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Marcedes Lewis and … Odell Beckham Jr.”

Rodgers and the Jets have reportedly had conversations about coming to an agreement. So far, nothing has been set in stone.

The longtime Green Bay Packers quarterback has not officially made a decision on his future. Though, at this point, a return to Green Bay seems to be the least likely outcome of this long, drawn-out circus.

Two Jets Make Pitch to Aaron Rodgers

A lot of people believe Aaron Rodgers could be the missing piece to making the New York Jets a playoff team and Super Bowl contender. Two current Jets defensive players appear to think that’s the case, too.

Sauce Gardner and Breece Hall recently made their pitches on social media to bring Rodgers to the Big Apple.

“Aye @AaronRodgers12 I promise if you become a Jet, I won’t pick you off in practice & I’ll burn the cheesehead,” Gardner wrote on Twitter.

Following New York’s 27-10 win over Green Bay at Lambeau Field during the 2022 regular season, Gardner wore a cheesehead while leaving the field.

Hall also got in on the action, saying “Don’t mind me … just manifesting @AaronRodgers12.”

It seems like it will be a package deal for Rodgers. Will the Jets do enough to make the quarterback agree to join the roster? We’re almost certain more drama is ahead.