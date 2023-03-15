Aaron Rodgers — finally — is changing teams. After much speculation, the long-time Green Bay quarterback is likely headed to the New York Jets.

Rodgers announced his intention to join the Jets on Wednesday after rumors persisted for weeks. A deal has not yet gone through yet, however. Rodgers said the Packers are the reason for the hold-up, asking for compensation from the Jets.

The quarterback went onto the Pat McAfee show to announce the news in front of over 490,000 live viewers.

Rodgers had previously stated that he went into his darkness retreat leaning “90% retired.”

With Aaron Rodgers on the way out, the Packers will turn to Jordan Love, their first-round draft pick in 2020. The bad blood between Green Bay and Rodgers started boiling when the Packers selected Love out of Utah State.

Meanwhile, the Jets viewed themselves just a quarterback away from a playoff surge. Zach Wilson was supposed to be that guy. New York selected him with the second pick in the 2021 draft. But he lost his starting job this season. The Jets have indicated their plans to keep Wilson on the team in hopes he could learn from a new starter. Mike White, another Jets quarterback, is signing with the Miami Dolphins.

Aaron Rodgers Toyed with Packers Last Year Before Signing New Contract

Aaron Rodgers went through a similar scenario last off-season. He pondered whether he should leave football or if he needed to play elsewhere. Rodgers eventually signed a three-year deal with Green Bay.

Ever since the Packers’ season ended early back in January, there have been weeks of speculation about what Rodgers plans to do. Most assumed he was returning to football. But then in mid-February, he said retirement was on the table. He took a four-day isolation retreat in the southern Oregon wilderness to help him work through his career plans.

“All the answers are right inside me,” Aaron Rodgers said after the retreat. “I touched many of them, and definitely the feelings, on both sides, during the darkness, and I’m thankful for that time.”

Coincidentally, Aaron Rodgers is walking the same path as former Packers great Brett Favre. He, too, left a successful, 15-year stint at Green Bay and signed with the Jets in 2008.