Aaron Rodgers Is Considering Filming His Darkness Retreat

Aaron Rodgers has proven to be an…interesting guy over the last several seasons. His off-field exploits have become just as synonymous with his name as his Hall of Fame career in the NFL. However, his latest idea, and what he now wants to do with it, might take it to a whole new level.

Rodgers had recently announced he would be going on a ‘darkness retreat’, part for himself and part to determine what the best choice would be for his future. With that said, the latest update on the plans for that retreat includes filming it in order to document the experience.

Rodgers says he is ‘possibly’ filming his darkness retreat experience. — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) February 14, 2023

Aaron Rodgers on McAfee: “I’m going on a darkness retreat later this week. I didn’t realize it was going to become this big of a deal.” — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) February 14, 2023

On one hand, this could be a fascinating look into Rodgers’ process. On the other, though, this production might end up as wild as the original plan is itself.

Getting into the mind of Rodgers is already as difficult to do, or even understand, as it is. Still, this might end up being must-see footage, for better or worse, by the time he’s actually done with it.

Rodgers Says Reporters Rapoport, Schefter ‘Don’t Know S***’ About Him’

Aaron Rodgers is calling some of the biggest NFL reporters out. The four-time league MVP had some choice words when talking about some of the reports they’ve recently put out.

Over the weekend, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Rodgers would start his solitary confinement on Monday. That wasn’t the case, as he made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.

Rodgers then revealed that, while he has a lot of respect for Rapoport and ESPN‘s Adam Schefter, they don’t have any inside information.

“There’s an inner circle and in my inner circle, nobody talks to Ian Rapoport [or] Adam Schefter or to any of those people,” Rodgers said. “Just stop with the fake news. I speak for myself and I will continue to do that.

“I have no problem with Ian Rapoport, Schefter, I think they’re really good at their jobs. When it comes to me, they don’t know s—. They really don’t. They don’t have people in my inner circle who are sources. I can promise you that. Anybody who would talk to them is not in my inner circle.”