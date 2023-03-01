Aaron Rodgers Makes Bizarre Comments Following Darkness Retreat

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has made his first public comments since returning from a four-day darkness retreat.

A snippet of Rodgers’ recent appearance on the “Aubrey Marcus Podcast” was released Tuesday — a day before the interview is available in full. Rodgers discusses the trip, which he embarked on to further help him make the decision to retire or return to the Packers for a 19th season.

“And just kind of let whatever was going to come in, come in, and it did,” Rodgers said. “A lot of great contemplation around you know, how I show up in the world and then you know, I spent parts of a couple of the days imagining what it would be like to retire and then imagining what it would be like to continue to play.”

The Packers owe Rodgers $110 million on the three-year, $150 million contract extension he signed with the team last offseason. He will earn a $58.3 million bonus if he plays next season. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said at the NFL Scouting Combine Tuesday that there’s been little or no conversation between the organization and Rodgers since their end-of-season meetings.

“He’s a great player, but until we have those conversations, I think all options are on the table right now,” Gutekunst said, via ESPN. “We want what’s best for the Green Bay Packers, what’s best for Aaron. So, we’ll get to that once those conversations happen.”

A soft deadline of March 15, the day free agency begins, exists for Rodgers to make a decision. The New York Jets have reportedly inquired about trading for the four-time NFL MVP, though Gutekunst declined to provide specifics.

Packers Have Aaron Rodgers Backup Plan in Place

Should Rodgers retire or opt to play elsewhere, the Packers are prepared to hand over the reins to Jordan Love, their 2020 first-round pick.

“He definitely needs to play,” Gutekunst said. “I think that’s the next step in his progression. I think he’s ready for that. Not every quarterback comes into this league ready to go out there and play. I think he needed a little time, but over the last year and a half or so, we’ve seen that’s the next step in his progression. He needs to go out and play.”