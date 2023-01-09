Aaron Rodgers, Packers Eliminated From Playoff Contention After Loss to Detroit

After falling to the Detroit Lions, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have been eliminated from NFL playoff contention. They couldn’t land that last spot. Rodgers didn’t have a great game. And, the Packers defense couldn’t get a stop when they needed to.

Aaron Rodgers came back for another season. However, he didn’t expect it to go this way. The Packers legend probably imagined himself going into the postseason one last time. While he hasn’t commented one way or another about retirement yet, folks are speculating.

After this exchange with Jameson Williams, people think that this might be a special game in more than one way for Rodgers.

Jameson Williams asked Aaron Rodgers for his jersey after the game.



Aaron's response: “I’m gonna hold on to this one.”



Let the speculation begin…pic.twitter.com/zU6CmcCfV3 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 9, 2023

This Packers team has struggled to get the offense going. And it showed once again. With virtually no rushing attack to speak of, Aaron Rodgers has a lot of pressure to perform. Not to mention players like Christian Watson have to do a lot of heavy lifting.

Rodgers finished just 17/27 for 205 yards. He had a touchdown and an interception each. Just looking at the numbers, he was slightly outplayed by Jared Goff. However, the real difference maker was Jamaal Williams.

The Packers quarterback is going to hold on to his jersey this time. It could be for no reason at all. Or, this might be a peak into his decision-making. Could we be heading for a new era in Green Bay?

Aaron Rodgers Out, Tom Brady In

This postseason there will be no Aaron Rodgers. However, Tom Brady is in. Even though Brady and the Bucs clinched a playoff spot, they are in uncharted territory. This is the first time in the GOAT’s career as a starter that he’s had a losing record.

That means that this is going to be a monumental challenge for the 45-year-old quarterback. If he wants to make another deep playoff run with Tampa, then he’s going to have to be in top form.

2023 might feel like the future, but players like Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady prove it is still the same league in many ways. While the Packers will watch from home this year, TB12 is still doing just enough to get by.