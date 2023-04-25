Aaron Rodgers pens heartfelt goodbye message to Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin

Aaron Rodgers penned an emotional goodbye to Green Bay Packers fans Tuesday — one day after his 18-year run with the franchise came to an end.

“I’m not sure it’s possible to fully express the gratitude that I have to the @packers, our incredible fans, the state of Wisconsin, the thousands of players that I crossed paths with, the incredible men and women who work for the organization, and the amazing people who I got to meet along the way, in one post with 10 pictures, but I hope you read this and feel my heart and soul, filled with love, joy, and peace about my time in green and gold,” Rodgers wrote on Instagram.

“I grew up in Green Bay, drafted at 21, fell in love with the game, met some lifelong friends, and take with me memories that will last a lifetime.”

Rodgers, whom the New York Jets acquired Monday in a package which includes multiple pick swaps, took time to thank every teammate, coach, front office member and Packer employee he ever interacted with.

“To the fans, THANK YOU, you made every run out of the tunnel special, every home game magical, and it was my honor to be your QB,” Rodgers wrote. “To my teammates, I love you all, and am thankful for the moments on and off the field that brought us close. I played with legends, I played with friends; thanks for believing in me and having my back always.

“This is not the end for us, I will see you again Green Bay, you’ll always have my heart.”

Packers moving on from Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers guided the Packers to 11 playoff appearances and a Super Bowl championship in 2011. The four-time NFL MVP leaves Green Bay as the Packers’ franchise leader in touchdown passes (475), completion percentage (65.3) and passer rating (103.6) and ranks second behind only Favre in passing yards (59,055) and completions (5,001), per ESPN.

The Packers will have a different man under center for the first time in 15 years, when the organization handed the reins from Brett Favre to Rodgers. Green Bay will move forward with 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said Monday.

“Aaron is obviously up there in age,” Gutekunst said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “I think he’s got some really good football left in him. As we got through the offseason, this made sense… Having [Love] sit for another year would’ve really delayed [his development].”

Love, the former Utah State standout, has completed 50-of-83 passes for 606 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions in limited playing time the last two seasons.