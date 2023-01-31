Aaron Rodgers Provides Latest on Telling Situation With Packers

You ever get that nagging feeling that folks are talking about you, but not including you in the conversation? Aaron Rodgers thinks that’s happening now with the Packers.

Rodgers still is making up his mind about whether he should leave the NFL and retire. After all, he’s 39. It may be time. Or maybe he’ll stick around football for a while longer, but leave Green Bay, where he’s played his entire career. Whether or not he’s truly made up his mind, Aaron Rodgers likes to keep folks guessing, dangling over his every clue. He did the same last year.

Rodgers provided an update on Tuesday, during his standing appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. He’s not currently in Green Bay. Rather, he’s in northern California readying for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament.

“Sounds like there are conversations already going on that aren’t involving me, which are interesting,” Rodgers told McAfee. “Honestly, I’ve been insulated to a lot of that. … I’m not a part of those conversations right now. When I make up my mind, one way or another, then you guys and the Packers, not in that order, everybody else, will know at that point.”

Rodgers is traveling. A week ago, he was in Nashville, visiting teammates David Bakhtiari and Randall Cobb. But he said he’s not totally away from football.

“Of course I’ve thought about football. I watched both games,” Aaron Rodgers said of the AFC and NFC title games. “The second one was more enjoyable, obviously. The first one with Purdy going down didn’t have the same excitement.

“You watch that game, you let your mind drift off to what it would be like to still be playing, those thoughts come back to you. Then you come up to Pebble Beach and think this life is pretty amazing, doing things like this more often. It’s going to be a bit more time for my decision. And I feel confident than in a couple of weeks I’ll feel more strongly about one of the two positions.”

Aaron Rodgers Said He Should Have Decision within Two Weeks

So circle your calendars. Aaron Rodgers should have career news right after the Super Bowl.

In the meantime, there are all sorts of speculation about whether the Packers may unload Aaron Rodgers in a trade rather than keeping him on the roster. ESPN’s Adam Schefter also shared some behind-the-scenes maneuvering with McAfee.

“I do think that the idea of this trade is a real possibility,” Schefter said. “We don’t know how the Rodgers situation is going to play out. All I can say is there are enough people who think that it’s a real possibility that he’s going to be traded this offseason. There are people who do think that that’s going to happen now.

“For all we know, the two sides are gonna sit down and they’re gonna figure out something and they’re going to discuss a way for both sides to move forward together and he stays in Green Bay. That’s possible.”