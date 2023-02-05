Aaron Rodgers Responds to Davante Adams Amid Trade Speculation

It didn’t take Aaron Rodgers long to respond to Davante Adams’ interesting comments from earlier in the week. If the Raiders wide receiver wants his former teammate to join him in Las Vegas, he might have to buy a house for the four-time NFL MVP.

Earlier in the week, a Twitter user asked Adams “which neighborhood is (Rodgers) moving to?” To which the receiver responded, “Mine.” As you can imagine, that stirred up plenty of conversation on social media.

During the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, someone brought up Adams’ comment to Rodgers. The Packers quarterback provided a hilarious response, saying, “Tell him to buy me a house.”

Probably a Raiders fan:

“Hey Aaron, I heard Davante is looking for a neighbor.”



Aaron Rodgers: “Tell him to buy me a house.”



Let’s make it happen Davante Adams 😂

Rodgers is at the center of the NFL’s offseason discussion. There’s a lot of curiosity about what the veteran quarterback will do in 2023. Will he return to Green Bay? Does he play for a different time? Or will he call it a career?

All of those options remain on the table for the four-time MVP of the league. Until he makes a decision, all eyes are going to continue to follow him.

We Know Where Aaron Rodgers is NOT Going

There’s no real clear answer on what Aaron Rodgers will do in 2023 yet, but we know what he won’t be doing. At the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the quarterback spoke with confidence about where he won’t play next season.

While stepping on the tee box, Rodgers was asked by Cole Knost if he had any news to share to the fans. He didn’t provide too much insight, but ruled one city out.

“I’m not going to San Fran,” Rodgers responded.

So, there you go. You can at least cross one team off the list of possibilities where Rodgers will end up in 2023. He hasn’t ruled out Las Vegas just yet.

Maybe Davante Adams will shell out the cash for Rodgers’ new home.