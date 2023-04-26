Aaron Rodgers responds to Zach Wilson’s infamous ‘hell in practice’ quote

The New York Jets’ Zach Wilson raised a few eyebrows back in January when he claimed he would make life hell for the next quarterback the franchise would bring in this offseason.

“I’m going to make that dude’s life hell in practice every day,” Wilson said. “I’m going to go out there and do my best to show the coaches that I deserve to be there. It’s not in a negative way, it’s a positive way. It’s making everybody else better.”

The 2021 first-round pick apparently didn’t get the memo that New York would be at the forefront of the sweepstakes for Aaron Rodgers — the four-time NFL MVP — let alone be the team to acquire the 39-year-old quarterback. That’s exactly what the Jets did Monday, for a package which included multiple pick swaps.

The Jets formally introduced Rodgers to the media Wednesday, and while he did outline his reasons for wanting to leave the Green Bay Packers, he also addressed Wilson’s comments from months prior.

“He’s going to make my life hell in practice, and I’m going to make his life heaven off the field,” Rodgers said, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. “Part of my goal here is to help him get his confidence back.”

General manager Joe Douglas identified Rodgers as the man to supplant Wilson mainly for one reason: The Jets feel they can make a Super Bowl run with their talented roster, but needed an upgrade at the most important position on the field to do so. Wilson has struggled through two seasons, going 8-14, throwing for 4,022 yards with 15 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.

Jets not giving up on Zach Wilson despite acquiring Aaron Rodgers

At the moment, Wilson is just the latest in a long line of Jets quarterbacks to bust in New York. See Ken O’Brien, Geno Smith and Sam Darnold among others before him as evidence. But though Douglas has passed on QB1 duties to Rodgers, he maintained it doesn’t mean Wilson is a lost cause just yet.

“I feel like this is going to be a great thing for Zach,” Douglas said Tuesday. “And I spoke to you guys at the combine and Zach’s ceiling is unlimited. No one works harder, no one loves ball more than Zach Wilson.

“And him having the opportunity to really shadow and be with a first-ballot, Hall of Fame quarterback every day, every hour he’s in the building, that’s a great opportunity and a great experience.”

The Jets, meanwhile, will be banking on a resurgence from Rodgers. Rodgers had a down year in 2022 coming off back-to-back MVP campaigns, throwing for 3,695 yards with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His 39.4 QBR was the lowest mark of his career.