Aaron Rodgers Reveals Bizarre Bathroom Detail About His Darkness Retreat

Aaron Rodgers hasn’t made a decision on his NFL future, but on the bright side, he’s two-wiping and getting off the pot.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback recently returned from his four day darkness retreat and spilled the details concerning his dumps in the dark. Making an appearance on the “Aubrey Marcus Podcast,” Rodgers credited his diet of mostly salads for leading to a joyous experience on the toilet — light be damned.

“My dumps were super smooth,” Rodgers said, via TMZ Sports. “… In my mind, they were all two-wipers. They were two-wipers and done.”

So smooth were a few that Rodgers didn’t even have to reach for the Charmin or whatever mechanism existed in the hobbit cave.

“There were multiple, though, that I didn’t even think I needed a wipe,” Rodgers said.

Unfortunately for the Packers, this isn’t quite the information they were hoping to hear from the face of their franchise. Much more of value to general manager Brian Gutekunst is whether Rodgers wants to return for a 19th season, play elsewhere or call it quits on his career. That answer, Rodgers said, is coming soon.

“I’m not looking for somebody to tell me what the answer is,” Rodgers said, via ESPN. “All the answers are right inside me, and I touched on many of them — and definitely the feelings on both sides — during the darkness, and I’m thankful for that time. There’s a finality to the decision, and I don’t make it lightly.

“I don’t want to drag anybody around. Look, I’m answering questions about it because they asked about it. I’m talking about it because it’s important to me. If you don’t like it, if you think it’s drama, you think I’m being a diva or whatever, just tune it out. That’s fine. But this is my life, it’s important to me, and I’ll make a decision soon enough and then we’ll go down that road and be really excited about it.”

A soft deadline of March 15, the day free agency begins, exists for Rodgers to make a decision.

“He’s a great player, but until we have those conversations, I think all options are on the table right now,” Gutekunst said at the NFL Scouting Combine Tuesday. “We want what’s best for the Green Bay Packers, what’s best for Aaron. So, we’ll get to that once those conversations happen.”