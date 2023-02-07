Aaron Rodgers Reveals Dark Insane Offseason Retreat to Help Decide NFL Future

Aaron Rodgers should know whether he’ll want to play football after a special four-day retreat. But we’re not sure if the quarterback also will pick out a new team while he pays to sit in an isolated, always-dark cabin as a stranger drops him food throughout the day.

Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers quarterback, did his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show podcast, Tuesday. And although speculation about a potential new NFL team is a huge topic, Rodgers confimed he may not even play again. It’s all about how he’s “still in the art of contemplation about my future.”

McAfee asked Rodgers if this meant he may not play football.

“For sure, it’s a real thing, 100 percent,” Aaron Rodgers said of his potential retirement. “That’s why it’s going to be important to get through this week and to take my isolation retreat and just to be able to contemplate all things my future. And then be able to make a decision that I think is best for me moving forward and in the highest interest of my happiness and then move forward.”

"I'm still in the art of contemplation about my future.. after my isolation retreat I'll be ready to make a decision" ~ @AaronRodgers12#PMSinAZ pic.twitter.com/21uLlRDlQr — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 7, 2023

Aaron Rodgers also provided details about the upcoming retreat. It sounds like he’ll be on it sometime in February. He’ll stay in a small house or cabin. They won’t lock you in, he said he can leave if he doesn’t like staying in the dark all by himself. And he’s had it on the calendar for months.

“It’s four nights of complete darkness,” Rodgers said. “I’ve had a number of friends who’ve done it and have had some profound experiences. It’s something that’s been on my radar for a few years, thought it would be awesome to do regardless of where I was leaning this season. Been on the calendar for months and months and months so it’s in a couple of weeks.”

Wait, there’s more about the retreat. “They’ll drop in some food for you, but it’s isolation and darkness,” Aaron Rodgers said. “No music, nothing.”

Doesn’t that sound like a ton of fun. Or maybe aching boredom?

This isn’t the first time Aaron Rodgers has gone with a new age kind of approach to his future. Before the start of last season, he conceded that he discovered a “deeper love” of himself as he used ayahuasca. That’s a psychedelic drink or tea.

He told Men’s Health that he participated in a three-night ceremony using the drink under the guidance of a shaman. The Alcohol and Drug Foundation lists ayahuasca as a “plant-based psychedelic.” It can impact someone’s thinking and emotions and throw off their sense of time.

Aaron Rodgers said of his experience: “There’s a lot of trust. And surrender, I think, is another good word. You have to surrender to the master plant teacher that is ayahuasca, and there’s naturally some fear around that. And when you do, some pretty incredible things can happen, as was evidenced by night two of my most recent journey.”

The master plant teacher didn’t help him much with his game this past season. Since the Packers missed the playoffs, he’s enjoyed much more free time. So there’s that.