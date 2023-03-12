Aaron Rodgers Reveals Timetable For His Decision As Green Bay Packers Wait

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t trying to have his plans for the 2023 season drag out over this year’s offseason.

Former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall talked with Rodgers at the RX Flag Football Charity Event in Laguna Beach, California for I AM ATHLETE On The Go. Marshall asked Rodgers about what his timeline is looking like to make a decision.

“Well, I think it won’t be long. There’s a time limit for all this,” Rodgers said.

The New York Jets have emerged as the favorites to land Rodgers this offseason. There are conflicting reports about how far along in trade discussions the two sides but it appears that if Rodgers wants to play in 2023, it would likely be with the Jets.

Rodgers has even met with team owner Woody Johnson.

“It’s always interesting meeting important figures in the sport. It’s always interesting. That’s all I’m giving you,” Rodgers said to Marshall.

Aaron Rodgers has spent 18 years with the Packers

Aaron Rodgers has been the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers since 2008. Ironically, he took over for Brett Favre after the Hall of Famer retired and then unretired to go and play for the New York Jets.

The 39-year-old Rodgers is a four-time NFL MVP, four-time All-Pro, 10-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl XLV champion.

He also was one of two quarterbacks to make the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. The other one was Tom Brady.

Rodgers is fifth all-time in touchdown passes with 475, ninth in passing yards with 59,055 and second in passer rating with a 103.6 rating,

This upcoming season would be his 19th in the NFL.

This past year was not the strongest one of his career. Green Bay finished the season 8-9.