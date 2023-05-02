Aaron Rodgers says his time with the New York Jets has been a dream so far

Aaron Rodgers is living the dream being the quarterback for the New York Jets, even if he hasn’t taken an official snap under center yet.

Making his weekly Tuesday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” the four-time NFL MVP opened up on his one-week tenure with the Jets, saying he feels “energized.”

"I spent eighteen beautiful years in Green Bay and it was such a special place to play..



I definitely feel energized to be in this building and I'm embracing the change" @AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/RnGrxGTniI — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 2, 2023

“Everything’s new and exciting and fun. I’m just pinching myself a lot of days. I can’t believe it’s real sometimes,” Rodgers said. “It’s been a dream, for sure, just to be here. Definitely feel energized to be in the building.”

Rodgers, 39, has wasted no time getting to work with his new team. He was on the practice field Monday throwing passes to Jets receivers such as second-year wideout Garrett Wilson. Wilson, the Jets’ 2022 first-round pick, hauled in 83 receptions for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns this past season. He took home Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

He’ll serve as the main target in 2023 for Rodgers, who heaped praise on the young wideout. Rodgers went as far to say that Wilson reminds him of Davante Adams.

“Obviously Garrett, he’s a talented guy. I threw him a pass today and just kind of turned and was like, ‘Wow.’ His ability to kind of get in and out of his breaks,” Rodgers said. “There’s another 17 I played with for a long time who does it better than anybody, but the explosiveness in and out of the breaks to 17 here is pretty similar.”

Jets sign one of Aaron Rodgers’ former offensive linemen

After failing to address offensive tackle in the early rounds during the 2023 NFL Draft this past weekend, New York bolstered the position Monday, signing veteran Billy Turner to a one-year deal worth up to $3.1 million. Turner, 31, started seven games for the Denver Broncos last season. Prior to his one-year stint in Denver, Turner spent three seasons with the Packers. He’s now reunited with Nathaniel Hackett and Rodgers — another familiar face for the four-time NFL MVP to work with.

Turner will compete for a starting spot alongside Mekhi Becton, Duane Brown, Max Mitchell and 2023 fourth-round selection Carter Warren. Becton, the Jets’ 11th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, is the most intriguing of the group. Injuries, however, have limited him to just one game over the past two seasons.

The Jets need more from their offensive line with Rodgers in place, coming off a season in which they allowed 42 sacks. Rodgers has been sacked more than 42 times in just four seasons throughout his career.