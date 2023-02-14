Aaron Rodgers Says Reporters Ian Rapoport, Adam Schefter ‘Don’t Know S***’ About Him

Aaron Rodgers is calling some of the biggest NFL reporters out. The four-time league MVP had some choice words when talking about some of the reports they’ve recently put out.

Over the weekend, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Rodgers would start his solitary confinement on Monday. That wasn’t the case, as he made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.

Rodgers then revealed that, while he has a lot of respect for Rapoport and ESPN‘s Adam Schefter, they don’t have any inside information.

“There’s an inner circle and in my inner circle, nobody talks to Ian Rapoport [or] Adam Schefter or to any of those people,” Rodgers said. “Just stop with the fake news. I speak for myself and I will continue to do that.

“I have no problem with Ian Rapoport, Schefter, I think they’re really good at their jobs. When it comes to me, they don’t know s—. They really don’t. They don’t have people in my inner circle who are sources. I can promise you that. Anybody who would talk to them is not in my inner circle.”

A lot of eyes are on Rodgers this offseason. The quarterback has all options on the table. He’s considering a return to Green Bay, requesting a trade and retirement.

There’s going to be a lot to think about when the quarterback heads to his “retreat.”

Aaron Rodgers Talks About Retreat

Before Aaron Rodgers makes a decision about his future, he wants to take time to think it through. What better way to do that than on a retreat?

But this isn’t an ordinary retreat. In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, the quarterback described what this “getaway” would be like.

“It’s four nights of complete darkness,” Rodgers said. “I’ve had a number of friends who’ve done it and have had some profound experiences. It’s something that’s been on my radar for a few years, thought it would be awesome to do regardless of where I was leaning this season. Been on the calendar for months and months and months so it’s in a couple of weeks.

“They’ll drop in some food for you, but it’s isolation and darkness. No music, nothing.”

At the very least, Rodgers will have plenty of time to think about his next step. And maybe then we’ll have an answer about his future in the NFL.