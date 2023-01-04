Aaron Rodgers Was ‘Shook Up’ After Watching Damar Hamlin Suffer a Cardiac Arrest on MNF

The NFL community was collectively shook up after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the “Monday Night Football” matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

That includes Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who said he was scared once medical personnel began administering CPR on Hamlin at midfield.

"All of our thoughts and prayers are with Damar Hamlin and his family right now" ~@AaronRodgers12#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/C2yJdFE5DN — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 3, 2023

“You know, it’s just one of the things, you’re watching the coverage because you’re worried about him, and you want some good news, and you’re hoping to hear some good news, and I reached out to [Bills quarterback] Josh [Allen] right away,” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show Tuesday. “I didn’t expect a response. He actually texted me back from the locker room, and you know, just because he’s a close friend, and I just felt for him. Watching his face and just putting myself in their shoes – watching somebody you love on the ground. CPR, I mean, that’s when it gets real.

“You know, I was shook up. Still am feeling weird about it because I think your football mortality just comes right face-to-face because one of your brothers in the fraternity of the NFL is fighting for his life right now. So, I’m glad to hear that update from his representation, and that’s all we can just hope for right now.”

Aaron Rodgers Says Damar Hamlin Medical Emergency Messed Him Up

Rodgers continued, saying the incident “f—–” him up Monday night.

“Whether you’re currently playing or done playing, you’re shook by this because you don’t think you’d ever see something like this on the field,” Rodgers said, via Fox News. “It’s bad enough when you see a guy gets carted off, right? That messes with you.

“Or when you see a guy take a really bad concussive shot, and you’re like, ‘Man, I don’t want that to be me.’ Am I going to have my cognitive function when I’m 50, 60? What kind of risk am I really setting myself up for. This kid’s 24 years old, right? This really, it f—– me up last night.”

Updates on Hamlin’s condition have continued to come through since the 24-year-old was hospitalized. Dorian Glenn, Hamlin’s uncle, provided an update to Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com Tuesday.

“I just spoke to Dorrian Glenn, Damar Hamlin’s uncle, who said that his nephew is on a ventilator to help him breathe,” Parrino tweeted. “Damar has a little lung damage but he’s now breathing using only 50% of ventilator. He needed 100% yesterday. That’s a good thing. That’s a good sign.”