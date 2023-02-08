Aaron Rodgers Shuts Down NFL Lineman’s Criticism of His ‘Isolation Retreat’

Aaron Rodgers plans to decide his NFL future by going on a four-day “darkness retreat.” He thinks he’ll find the answers to whether he still loves football enough to play it by sitting by himself for 96 hours in a tiny, isolated house.

He shared his plans, Tuesday, on the Pat McAfee show. It even sounded stranger when Rodgers talked about it out loud. Within hours, Aaron Rodgers felt the need to defend his decision from criticism by a fellow Cal alumnus, Mitchell Schwartz.

Schwartz was a four-time Pro Bowl selection during his nine-year career with the NFL. And when he learned of Rodgers’ plans, he tweeted: “Weird the Packers aren’t consulting more with the guy who needs to go on a 4 day darkness retreat to figure out whether he wants to play football…”

Aaron Rodgers saw the tweet and replied: “Be curious. Not judgmental. We are all on our own path, and doing things like this helps me find a greater sense of peace and love for life. Love and respect to you.” And he punctuated the post with a heart emoji.

On Tuesday, McAfee asked Aaron Rodgers if he still was deciding whether to play football for another season. Most believed that Rodgers would start for another team besides Green Bay this fall. Rodgers even has instigated the chatter, talking about Las Vegas and hinting at the New York Jets. He appears to enjoy the speculation as he noted that Packer management may be talking about a potential trade.

However, on Tuesday, Rodgers confirmed he may be finished with football. He said he’s “still in the art of contemplation about my future.”

McAfee then asked Rodgers if this meant no football.

“For sure, it’s a real thing, 100 percent,” Aaron Rodgers said of a possible retirement. “That’s why it’s going to be important to get through this week and to take my isolation retreat and just to be able to contemplate all things my future. And then be able to make a decision that I think is best for me moving forward and in the highest interest of my happiness and then move forward.”

Aaron Rodgers also talked about the benefits of the retreat. “They’ll drop in some food for you, but it’s isolation and darkness. No music, nothing.”

Both Mitchell Schwartz (71) and Aaron Rodgers are former Cal Bears.

This isn’t the first time Mitchell Schwartz has criticized Aaron Rodgers. Back in 2021, the Green Bay quarterback misled people about receiving the COVID vaccination. Later in the season, he talked about unconventional treatment for the virus.

Schwartz tweeted: “He still claims Butte Community College as his school for the prime-time games right? Just checking for my alma mater…” Rodgers likes to name the community college rather than Cal when he announces his college team on Sunday or Monday Night Football games.