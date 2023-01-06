Aaron Rodgers Spotted With Potential New Girlfriend, NBA Heiress, at Milwaukee Bucks Game

Don’t look now but Aaron Rodgers might be in another relationship. She also has a deep connection to Wisconsin sports. Rogers was recently seen at a Milwaukee Bucks game sitting next to Mallory Edens. An NFL and NBA merger of sorts.

For those that don’t know, Mallory is the daughter of Wes Edens, the owner of the Bucks. The NBA heiress has hung out in the past with Aaron Rodgers. However, there appears to be some difference this time around.

Over the last year or so, Rogers has been in a few relationships. His time with Blue of Earth did not last very long. The two were seen together for a time but split up soon after.

According to SportsGossip.com, the Green Bay Packers QB and Edens are a thing now.

“Well it has finally happened,” the anonymous source said. “Mallory Edens has had her eye on Aaron Rodgers for a very long time. Mallory has always wanted to be in the public eye. It looks like she might’ve found her ticket. Mallory was at the Packers last game, and she was supporting her new boyfriend and favorite team by wearing their gear. Nothing says I’m all in like throwing on your boyfriend’s teams’ gear.”

Edens, 26, went to Princeton University. She’s a bit of an influencer online with more than 200,000 followers on Instagram. She might get a few more if she hangs with Aaron Rodgers for a while.

Aaron Rodgers’ Final Home Game?

The real question is, will Mallory Eden be at Aaron Rodgers’ last home game? Green Bay has a regular-season finale with the Detroit Lions on the table this Sunday. Rodgers and the Pack have lost two straight to the Lions going back to last season.

This might even be Rodgers’ last home game ever with Green Bay. While the veteran quarterback has not said one way or another what his decision for 2023 is, it is possible. If this is the last time we see him play for the Packers at home, that would be wild.

Even if Aaron Rodgers gets his team to the playoffs, they will be the 7-seed at best. That means that there will be no home game in the postseason, no matter how far they go.

After so many years, all of the games, passes, and touchdowns – is this the end of the Rodgers era in Green Bay?