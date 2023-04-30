Aaron Rodgers takes in New York Rangers playoff game with Neil deGrasse Tyson, new teammates Breece Hall and Allen Lazard

Aaron Rodgers is making himself right at home as the newest New York Jet. On Saturday, he cheered on another of the city’s franchises in a storied venue.

Yes, that was Aaron Rodgers cheering on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. It can’t get any more New York than that (in late April). And Rodgers proved to be a good luck charm for the Rangers. They were behind, 3-2, to the New Jersey Devils in the first round of the NHL playoffs. But thanks to New York’s 5-2 victory on Saturday, the Rangers and Devils are tied 3-3.

Fans immediately started posting photos on social media, showing Rodgers sitting with teammates Breece Hall and Allen Lazard. And world-renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson was sitting one row behind Rodgers. The presence of these two sitting so close together got social media all abuzz.

Aaron Rodgers, Breece Hall and Allen Lazard in the house for Devils-Rangers 🤩 pic.twitter.com/1freAS1LnZ — ESPN (@espn) April 30, 2023

One fan tweeted: “You just know Aaron Rodgers is going to pull Neil DeGrasse Tyson aside to talk about ancient aliens.” Another observer shared “please release the transcript of Aaron Rodgers talking to Neil deGrasse Tyson.”

Of course Rodgers likes to talk about aliens. He says he saw a UFO in the weeks before the 2005 NFL Draft. He was visiting the East Coast. Then one night after dinner, he saw an incredible object in the sky.

“It was a large orange, left-to-right-moving object,” Aaron Rodgers said in an interview back in 2016. “Because of the overcast nature of the night and the snow, you couldn’t make it out, it was behind the clouds we were seeing, but it was definitively large in the night sky, moving from left to right.” He also said he heard fighter jets, which meant this UFO sighting was real.

Moving onto the Jets and hockey, the Rangers introduced Rodgers to the crowd in the second period. And the hockey fans started cheering on the Jets, at least for a moment.

The New York Jets, happy to promote their new quarterback, tweeted a video of the Rodgers intro. And the 39-year-old smiled broadly as the crowd cheered him on.

Rodgers sat with Lazard, his former teammate with the Packers, and Hall. Both Hall and Lazard wore Rangers gear. Rodgers showed up in a black hoodie. But he hasn’t had much time to shop for stuff other than NFL gear. The Jets and Packers agreed to the trade on Monday. Then New York introduced him at a Wednesday press conference.

Rodgers wouldn’t commit to how long he’ll play for his new team. “Right now I’m just going to focus on this season,” he told reporters. “I’m excited to be here.”

But he’s most definitely enjoying the honeymoon phase.