NFL Executives Circle Two Most Likely Landing Spots for Aaron Rodgers

There are two likely landing spots for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, according to NFL executives.

The execs spoke to The Athletic anonymously but noted if Rodgers does not return to the Packers, there are two logical spots for him in 2023. However, one of them is not the New York Jets. So don’t necessarily count on Rodgers in the Big Apple.

But there might be a spot where no one mentioned it frequently.

“Tennessee is a great spot for him,” the first exec said, via The Athletic.

“I could totally see that,” the second exec said.

How about the New York Jets as an option for Rodgers?

“I just don’t know that he is going to want to be in New York,” the first exec said. “Mike Vrabel and Tennessee seem more his pace. Whether Vrabel wants to put up with his s—, who knows? But Matt LaFleur was the offensive coordinator with Vrabel, so Vrabel could pick his brain. Robert Saleh and LaFleur are close. Those teams all have ties.”

With Derek Carr’s pending departure from Las Vegas, a reunion with DaVante Adams could work with the Raiders.

“Vegas would be fine for him,” the first exec said. “It just seems like a weird fit, Rodgers’ personality and Josh McDaniels. I think Josh would probably rather develop his own guy than have Rodgers, and I think he’d rather have (Jimmy) Garoppolo than Rodgers.”

If Rodgers reunited with Adams, that’d be quite the pairing in Las Vegas. But there was another Raider, Darren Waller, who recruited Rodgers out west.

During Jay Glazer’s Super Bowl party, Waller made his pitch to Rodgers, saying, “If you come, it’s gonna be lit!” He added that he’d be “a happy camper” if Rodgers does join the Raiders roster, per TMZ Sports.

Aaron Rodgers landing spot with Titans, Raiders?

Rodgers to the Raiders seems to make sense. The Titans on the other hand are also intriguing, if the wide receiver corps take a step up.

With running back Derrick Henry, Rodgers could go to Tennessee and know he has a great run game. Tennessee was the No. 1 seed just a season ago.

The Jets have a loaded, but young, roster. But without steady quarterback play from Zach Wilson or Mike White in 2022, the Jets missed out on the playoffs. Rodgers could very well be the missing link.

It remains to be seen what Rodgers decides to do for his football future. He could ultimately walk away from the game.

But if he comes back, Rodgers has logical landing options with Titans and Raiders, perhaps more so than the Jets.